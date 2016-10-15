Wonkette

Wonkette

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L. Ron Pony 🇺🇦's avatar
L. Ron Pony 🇺🇦
Aug 16, 2023

I adore Point Pelee. When I can I like to drive down and ride the train to the end and take off my sandals and dip my toes in the water right at the very tip of the sand and contemplate standing on Canada's southern edge. Plus it may be the best unknown swimming area in the province - for some reason there's never anybody swimming there, at least not when I go.

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Misty Malarky Ying Yang's avatar
Misty Malarky Ying Yang
Aug 16, 2023

I still thank and praise Ruby Tuesday's (are they still around?) for conspiring with a group of friends to introduce me to French Onion Soup and Margaritas way back in my youth.

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