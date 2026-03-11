Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Napoleon's avatar
Napoleon
1m

My wife works for the symphony in town and they were offended they didn't even get shat on.

Reply
Share
ManchuCandidate's avatar
ManchuCandidate
2mEdited

My intro to opera, like many in my generation (x) is from Bugs Bunny Cartoons. I know it's "Ride of the Valkyries" and part of the Ring of Nibuleng (now) instead of "Kill the Wabbit"

Seems Timmy is too young for that.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture