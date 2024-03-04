french girls, from the substack AI

Absolutely nonsense presidential poll out again. Is it too close? Yes. Is Trump winning women and Latinos, or not, throwing this entire New York Times Siena poll into the garbage? Give me a fucking break. (Jay Kuo)

Here’s another stupid poll, which is “what is the biggest problem facing the country today”; unfortunately for Fox News, they couldn’t make crime happen, and the “problem” that is “economy” is dropping with a bullet, so the “biggest problem” is immigration now. The only reason I’m bringing this up is nowhere in the list does “climate change” appear, meaning fewer than three percent of respondents listed it, while “foreign policy” — i.e. Israel and Gaza — is at 3 percent. So I don’t believe this poll either! (Dan Drezner)

Elie Mystal seems to make a pretty persuasive case against Merrick Garland, which is apparently more than Merrick Garland has ever done o.O. We have a lot of people here who mock the dO sOmEThInG mERriCK crowd, but Garland is doing his best to prove the crowd right. (The Nation)

Yes in fact it is voters’ right to know whether Trump committed crimes before they decide whether to reelect him instead of delaying it till after, idiot partisan hack Supreme Court! — Liz Cheney. (The New Republic)

Not to make you watch Trump talking, but there’s no news stories on this yet, so: The following link is cued to when he promises at his Richmond rally to ax federal funding for any school that requires vaccines. Measles epidemic, it’s your time to shine! (Youtube)

IRS class warring the poor wealthy tax evaders, again!

Beginning this week, the IRS will start sending out noncompliance letters to more than 25,000 people who earn more than $1 million per year and 100,000 people with incomes between $400,000 and $1 million who failed to pay their taxes between 2017 and 2021.

Read all the way to the end for news on what they’re doing about private jets. What is this feeling? Is it joy? (AP)

Heather Cox Richardson goes long on corporate tax cuts and the new “stakeholder” capitalism, which is a nice idea! But those guys aren’t paying any taxes either! (Also, apparently we have another week of funding for the government, just like Dok said we would. Wow, a whole week’s CR!)

Twenty-five to life for the “turning around in the wrong driveway” girl murderer. Sorry I’m not a prison abolitionist, rot. (AP)

Cry time. The Oklahoma vigil for Nex Benedict. (ICT News)

Important Glasgow Wonka Fyre Fest update! This sad Oompa Loompa, doing the best she could do! (New York mag)

These aren’t the worst patio “ideas” I’ve ever seen! I miss the outdoor kitchen (and deck!) Shy built for us in Montana. (Real Simple)

Oh, beautiful young French ladies, what are you DOING! (“Never looked better”? Zoe Report is taking crazy pills!) (Zoe Report)

