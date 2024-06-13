Look what pretty eyeliner he wears on TV to look sexy for Trump now.

It’s well known that at some point after 2016, JD Vance decided to abandon his earlier principles, sell his soul, and embark on a quest to become the most enthusiastic Trump taint-licker in the whole wide world. According to Jamil Jivani, who was his best friend at Yale, the “last straw” in his conversion into a gigantic pile of MAGA mendacity and human butthair came when everybody called the garbage Hillbilly Elegy film, an adaptation of Vance’s garbage Hillbilly Elegy book, a piece of garbage.

Oh, but back in the day! Back before he turned into the man about whom Mitt Romney said, "I don’t know that I can disrespect someone more than J. D. Vance.”

Back in the day, Vance had a soul, and he had thoughts, and prayers, and hopes, and dreams. (One of those thoughts: Maybe Donald Trump is “America’s Hitler.”) Back in the day, JD Vance was a human being. And he liked stuff on Twitter!

Turns out a lot of the stuff he liked was about how Trump is a piece of shit sexual predator, and suggesting Trump is a lower lifeform than now-dead OJ Simpson.

Those’ll make for some good campaign commercials if Trump picks Vance as his running mate, as Vance is so very much hoping he does!

These are the kinds of hot tweets JD used to be into, which KFile uncovered. Is he still secretly into them? Only he knows if his entire life is a lie.

Other tweets liked by Vance said Trump committed “serial sexual assault,” called him “one of USA’s most hated, villainous, douchey celebs,” and, in a since-removed set of tweets, harshly criticized Trump’s response to the deadly 2017 White nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia – something Vance now defends Trump over.

Wow. Tell us more specific!

In February 2016, Vance liked a tweet featuring a photo of Trump, two women and O.J. Simpson with the caption, “Here is an old picture of one of USA’s most hated, villainous, douchey celebs. Also in picture: OJ Simpson.”

Trump: more hated by Americans than OJ Simpson. Honestly, probably true, since most Americans haven’t spent the last decade being forced against their will to think about OJ Simpson.

Here are a whole bunch more:

While promoting his memoir and appearing on news programs in 2016, Vance liked a series of tweets calling then-candidate Trump a “monster” and a “nemesis of the GOP.” He also liked a tweet acknowledging “threats and derogatory terms Trump supporters hurl at Jews.” He even liked a tweet from CNN anchor Jake Tapper criticizing Trump’s tweet about a woman’s appearance amidst then-first lady Melania Trump’s campaign against cyberbullying. He also liked a tweet that read, “Does any dad (or future dad) want to look his daughter in the eye and explain why he voted for Trump instead of 1st woman president?” Among the harshest tweets Vance liked was one that called out Trump after the “Access Hollywood” tape surfaced, capturing previously unaired lewd and sexually aggressive remarks by the presidential nominee. “Maybe the Central Park 5 could take out a full-page ad to condemn the coddling of thug real estate barons who commit serial sexual assault,” the tweet read.

Whew.

KFile notes that before publication, Donald Trump Jr. and Jason Miller sent them statements saying how great JD Vance is and what a true MAGA scumbag he is now. That may be true, but we’d still like to watch somebody read the tweets Vance liked aloud to Trump’s face — the way prospective jurors did during his trial — and see what it does to Vance’s running mate prospects. Maybe Vance could read them to Trump himself!

In related news, Elon Musk has just made everybody’s “likes” private. Obviously, he’s trying to protect all his Nazi friends from losing their jobs or getting outed as Nazis, just because they liked a bunch of Nazi tweets.

He’s not even pretending this isn’t why.

It’s just too bad the change didn’t happen before KFile found all JD Vance’s likes. (They note that back before Vance ran for Senate, he deleted all his Trump-hating tweets.)

We’re sure Ted Cruz’s porn-liking “staffers” are sex-cited about the change, though.

