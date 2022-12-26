All the January 6 witnesses who pleaded the Fifth like a common Donald Trump. (Talking Points Memo)



Olivia Nuzzi is such a good writer. On Trump's sad campaign. — New York mag

Drumroll please for The New Republic's Scoundrels of the Year, the Justice and Mrs. Clarence Thomases!

Kari Lake lost again, I'm sure this time it will stop her! (Democracy Docket)

Violent protests in Paris after a US-style racist shooting at a Kurdish community center by some US-style asshole. — BBC

A person in my family is claiming this is CIA propaganda and women have not been banned from university in Afghanistan, and we are all racist for believing it and also how dare we denigrate "their culture." Even afterwe read him the quote from the minister saying "yes I banned the women from university. Here's why!" So that's some fun adventures in dirtbag leftism for you, for certain values of "fun." (CNN)

Talking Points Memo untangling the George Santos story. Man, this is just going to keep going forever!

I don't particularly believe carbon capture is viable, but I'm also not terribly educated on it. But when you're Exxon proposing a huge carbon capture hub, and your reputation is so far in the shitter that other oil companiesare pointing and going EWWWWW, then I do believe you have fucked yourself. (Ars Technica)

Freedy Johnston - Bad Reputation (Official Video)

Nerd out with Cory Doctorow on copyright and public domain! Includes the bad facts about the "copyright trolls" and "rent seeking bullies" controlling Arthur Conan Doyle's estate! (Pluralistic)

Come sit by the fire and peruse the Hater's Guide to the Williams-Sonoma Catalog, as always, from your Defector!

Whew, this guy finally getting his much deserved 46-week break! (Hell yeah one of these 46-weekses I'm doing the same.) (The Onion)

From the comments, here's the website just loaded with pics you need of Palawan Island!

Wouldn't you like to drink some tea with Patti Smith in her hotel room in Paris? Beforethe shooting and protests of course. (Harpers Bazaar)

