Joe Biden in Israel. (David Remnick at the New Yorker) Biden’s speech to Israelis showcased the sorry perspective of what we fucked up in Afghanistan/Iraq. (Insider)

Petty and bitter chaos? I LOVE petty and bitter chaos! (Daily Beast)

Why does Jim Jordan think he deserves a promotion anyway, is he good at his job? LOL. — Hayes Brown at MSNBC

Hell yeah, with all that shiny new $$$ from Democrats, the IRS is finally doing a pilot program, including in California and New York, for direct filing instead of sending all your money to whatever it is, I forget, the tax prep company Pro Publica keeps writing about. (IRS)

IRS should also spend some of that money looking into the 29-year-old millionaire with the bad wrong face and the millions he’s steered in “nonprofit” money to himself and his friends. I haven’t seen this level of alleged self-dealing and fiduciary malfeasance since the last NRA board meeting, or the time Donald Trump dined alone. — ABC

David Roberts’s Volts podcast interviews this Icelandic woman about the island nation’s almost completely carbon free energy, almost totally from hydro and geothermal power.

Hey nerds, sign up for this webinar on how to use Inflation Reduction Act tax credits to get you some of that! (Green Builder Media)

Violent crime is down. And if you’re comparing it to the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, it’s way down. — Jeff Asher substack

Miss Havisham was 40, y’all. (LitHub)

SPEAKING OF! The Right is freaking out on Taylor Swift because she’s an unmarried woman and that scares holy hell out of them. — Jeet Heer at The Nation

Oh my god, I just had this idea and the Internet says hell yeah I can. I don’t think you know what a silicon mold habit I have. PS: I am the best mom. — Sprouting Wild Ones

LOL I actually made Donna Rose wrap her head in a little … 1950s towel-turban thingie? instead of putting that wet hair on that pillow. (Allure)

