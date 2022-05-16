The Sunday shows, as always, were a festival of horribleness this weekend.

So let's talk about abortion with some GOP governors!

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on 'Fox News Sunday'

On "Fox News Sunday," host Shannon Bream interviewed Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt about a law he signedthat would make performing abortions punishable with up to 10 years in jail and $100,000 in fines. Bream cited research showing up to 51 percent of Oklahomans believe abortion should be legal. Stitt countered with alternative facts:

STITT: Well, some of those -- your -- some of those different facts or those newspapers that you're quoting are not what we find with the people in Oklahoma. [...] The representatives are elected from all over the state of Oklahoma, probably 80 percent to 90 percent passage in our state. So, I totally disagree with those numbers.

Bream pointed out his anti-abortion bill doesn't make exceptions for rape or incest. When asked what he'd say to women in such situations, he sounded tone deaf and insincere:

STITT: Well, first off, super compassionate about that. I have daughters, cannot even imagine what that would be like and that hardship. [...] We're going to do everything we can to protect life and love both the mother and the child.

Super-duper compassionate that Oklahoma will force you to have your rapist's baby.

Bream showed these stats, which suggest Oklahoma's concern for mothers and children essentially ends at the moment of birth:

But once again, Stitt had alternative facts. That, and a Freudian slip:

STITT: Well, I mean, here's the deal. Is the answer to the socialist Democrat left to abort poor kids? I mean, that's just ridiculous to even kind of quote those types of stats.

No one said anything about "aborting poor kids."

George Carlin called out how little anti-abortion conservatives actually care for mothers and children a very long time ago. Some things never change:

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on CNN's 'State Of The Union'

On CNN, Dana Bash interviewed Nebraska GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts, who wants to ban abortion completely in Nebraska once Roe v. Wade goes away, with no exemptions for rape or incest. He's got some alternative science about life beginning at "conception." Bash tried to appeal to some sort of non-existent sense of decency:

BASH: Including in the case of rape or incest?



RICKETTS: They're still babies too. Yes, they're still babies.

Once again, we refer you to George Carlin.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on CNN's "State Of The Union"

On the same show, Bash asked Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi about criticisms of Democratic leadership's failure to see the GOP's long game on abortion. Here's what Pelosi had to say:

PELOSI: Well, I mean, no, I mean, the point is, is, who would have ever suspected that a creature like Donald Trump would become president of the United States, waving a list of judges that he would appoint, therefore, getting the support of the far right, and appointing those anti-just freedom justices to the court? So, this is not about long game. We played a long game. We won Roe v. Wade a long time ago.

Referring to the length of time since Roe was decided is not "playing the long game." The judges Donald Trump nominated would have been the same without Trump, because they were not really picked by Trump. By Pelosi's own admission, the GOP has made its intentions on Roe clear for a long time. They should have been taken seriously.

Democratic leadership needs to stop longing for a " big, strong Republican Party " from yesteryear. Today's conservatism is an existential threat. The GOP is not an opposition party. Hell, just sample a few Wonkette headlines from the last 24 hours, you'll get a pretty good idea of what the GOP is.

It's this:

pic.twitter.com/FJ76ULBSBG — Tucker Carlson (@Tucker Carlson) 1651422623

Have a week.



