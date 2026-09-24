Wonkette

Wonkette

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ManchuCandidate's avatar
ManchuCandidate
7m

In the free market of ideas, RW policies are Zima or Taylor Farms Diarrhea Lettuce. No one in their right mind wants that. The only way to get people to buy it, is to add racist corn syrup and lie MSG to make it palatable so people want to vote against their own actual interests. Throw in some billionaire blow jobs about how great it is to be greedy motherfucker and YOU CAN TOO (but really we're kidding cause we don't want you poor fucks in our club.)

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Rumaddled's avatar
Rumaddled
3m

Aren't you just a little ray of sunshine, Denny.

(crying emoji)

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