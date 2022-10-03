Need a Brett Favre Mississippi welfare theft timeline? Yes you do. (Mississippi Free Press)

"Even the most knee-jerk Trump partisans might have a hard time defending" Judge Aileen Cannon's latest orders? LOL, MSNBC, you are adorable : )

The shambling shitpile of Texas AG Ken Paxton's office. Seems like they might bebad at their jobs! (AP)

There have been trans children using puberty blockers and other medical assistance for a century now. None of this is "experimental," and it really only became a rightwing freakout very recently. What happens when we don't let trans children transition?

Mae knew, somewhere deep down, that she needed to be a girl. She lacked the language for it. In Mae’s heavily religious Texas community, the existence of queer people was barely acknowledged, and trans people, she says, were only seen “in pornography and on Maury .” But she knew , all the same.

They hurt and hurt and hurt. — Vox

Gavin Newsom's blue state values. (Gift link Washington Post) And his signing statement on SB 107, affirming that California will always welcome trans children and their medical and mental health care needs.

Can we please please please stop burning down whole towns and poisoning entire cities because you need everybody to know if you're having a penis baby or a vagina baby? Please? — Independent

Blah blah blah, boring boring boring, but if Matt Stoller is out of his head complimenting the Democratson doing something important to stop corporate bullshit with a GODDAMN MOTHERFUCKING ANTITRUST BILL, you know they did something amazing. (Substack)

The first month of their babies' lives, told by the women going back to work sometimes two weeks in. The US's shock-to-the-conscience lack of paid leave, at Glamour.

Yes, the asparagus told the psychic the Queen would die, not that she was 90 years old and looked like she was going to die. The asparagus. (Express)

The Washington Post's Bezos problem. (This was written before they relieved the invaluable law enforcement investigative reporter Radley Balko of his contract (Lawyers Guns & Money), but they've still got plenty of room for Megan McArdle.) The people interviewed all deny Bezos actually interferes with the product, and in fact Dan Froomkin points out the times WaPo points out that Bezos's pissiness is probably related to Joe Biden's aggressive pro-union stances; the rest of the newspaper's anti-Biden messaging seems to just come naturally. But this graf couldn't go unremarked. Me too, Jeff Cohen. Me too:

[Jeff Cohen] is still fuming about a ridiculous 2017 Post “ fact check ” of a statement, by Bernie Sanders, that the six wealthiest people in the world—which of course would include Bezos—have “as much wealth as the bottom half of the world’s population.” The Post gave it “three Pinocchios” because although it was “technically correct,” it “lacked nuance.”

— Dan Froomkin at Columbia Journalism Review

Oh my god, this fishing scandal is SCANDAL!!! You know it is if I'm linking to Barstool Sports. Watch the video of how piiiiissssssed the other dudes they cheated were; Rex Chapman said, "The last time I saw dudes that mad they were attacking the Capitol."

PARIS APARTMENT MYSTERY! (It's a painting.) (Food Is in the House)



Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Please keep Wonkette going forever, if you are able!

Want to just donate once?