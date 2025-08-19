Good morning, it’s tabs!

So, what do you call it when a group of white supremacists kidnaps and entraps a Black woman and won’t let her leave? Because that’s what’s happened to Texas state Rep. Nicole Collier, who’s been kept captive inside the Texas State Capitol, because she refuses to sign a permission slip saying she consents to be guarded by police who will make sure she comes back to vote for white Nazi fascist maps on Wednesday. So they won’t let her go home.

To recap, they have kidnapped a Black legislator and are holding her against her will so that they can force her to vote on a bill to take voting rights and power away from other Black people in Texas.

Lotta people invoking the term “slave catchers” right now. [CNN[

Donald Trump is going to get Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy together for a two-on-two, so Putin can abuse Zelenskyy in person. This loser (Trump) still thinks this is going to net him a Nobel Peace Prize. [JoeMyGod]

More on how yesterday ended up. The takeway: Relatively uneventful, not much happened. European leaders presenting a united front, trying to be the last opinion the Orange Dipshit hears. Zelenskyy standing firm that they are not giving up land, because fuck you is why. [New York Times / New York Times]

Whaaaaaaat? Somebody who works at Kristi Noem’s Gestapo Department of Homeland Security wrote about how much he loved the violence of January 6, whined like a little bitch that conservatives in America were persecuted the way Jews were in Nazi Germany, and — surprise — just in general acted like a complete Nazi piece of shit on the internet? Whaaaaaat? {NOTUS]

And EJ Antoni, Trump’s pick to run the Bureau of Labor Statistics, ALSO had a Twitter account where he posted all manner of batshit violent QAnon conspiracy theory shit? Whaaaaaaat? [Wired]

Piggy James Comer says the DOJ is going to start handing Epstein files over to his House Oversight Committee. We are sure they and he will do their very best to ignore all the redacted parts that are exactly “Trump” letters long, and that DOJ’s production will be very, very thorough. [Washington Post]

We do not even know what to do with the information that, as part of its corporate split, MSNBC is changing its name to MS NOW, except to say it’s a horribly stupid and inexplicable decision, a marketing nightmare, and the new logo graphics look terrible and cheap too.

The Moral High Ground Trump got to see Daddy! [The Moral High Ground]

Hahaha, here is Elise Stefanik getting booed brutally. She deserves this level of hatred and scorn.

This just all so stupid.

God damn it is ugly.

Chris Pratt hates how we’re all so “allergic” to it when the Trump White House has “success.” Also defends his demented relative-by-marriage RFK Jr. What is it the kids say about how he’s the very worst Chris? [HuffPo]

OK, on that note, we’ll call it finished. Good day!

