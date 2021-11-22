We watch the Sunday news shows so YOU don't have to! It's a service we provide to give peace of mind to our beloved mommyblog readers. But there is something you start to notice when you watch them constantly. But they really are just consistently full of the crappiest, most worthless political discourse in all of America.

Let's take a look at this weekend's shows!

CBS gave Ted Cruz time to spew 2020 election denial and bullshit talking points without pushback from Margaret Brennan:

This is not journalism. @margbrennan gave Cruz a platform to deny the election. She then asked "are you going to run for president in 2024?” and after he said Democrats are pushing "open borders" and "killing jobs," she said: “All right senator, sounds like a campaign slogan"pic.twitter.com/ltWvDkvXvK — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC) 1637511123

If Cruz using a news show to lie "sounds like a campaign slogan," then "Face The Nation" is nothing more than an infomercial at this point.

On NBC's Meet The Press, Chuck Todd gave North Dakota GOP Senator Kevin Cramer space to make excuses for Kyle Rittenhouse.

WATCH: @SenKevinCramer says Kyle Rittenhouse was “a kid that was in the wrong place at the wrong time, should not have had a gone probably with him.” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.): “Justice has been done by a jury of his peers.” #MTPpic.twitter.com/25b5bgrbzd — Meet the Press (@Meet the Press) 1637584828

How many people of color have been sentenced to prison for murder when they were "defending themselves" from people trying to kill them? How come "justice has been done by a jury of their peers" applies to Rittenhouse or white cops constantly, but doesn't apply for anyone else? If only we could figure this one out!

Kramer also deflected questions about GOP Rep. Paul Gosar, by asking what about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar:

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) says he hasn't seen Rep. Paul Gosar's (R-AZ) "meme" depicting Gosar killing Rep. AOC (D-NY) and doesn't know if defending it is a "bad look" for the GOP. He then pivots to talking about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).pic.twitter.com/w5IAYfcIcS — The Recount (@The Recount) 1637513912

On "Fox News Sunday," Bret Baier took his turn in the "rehabilitate Chris Christie" tour.



Christie, like Cramer, took some time to opine on Rittenhouse:

CHRISTIE: Justice was done in that, Bret. And -- and the jury system works. You know, I -- I was a prosecutor for seven years, and those charges should never have been brought.

He's right when he says the "system works," if by that he means a system built to protect white supremacy and punish threats to it is not "broken" when it does just that. It "works," as Christie said.

But Christie is the type who could listen to every Bruce Springsteen song 137 times and still miss every message.

Speaking of, as this tweeter says, here's a pathetic excuse for journalism, starring Dana Bash and Chris Christie.

Since Dana Bash is trending, I’d like to weigh in on this pathetic excuse for journalism. It’s the kind of crap that makes my blood boil. She’s letting that con rebrand himself from former guy flunky, to “cool, tough, Jersey fighter”. And that’s bullsh*t.pic.twitter.com/w07WLUTvkn — Jo (@Jo) 1637513313

Speaking of Dana Bash, we conclude with her CNN "State of the Union" interview with Virginia Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears.

youtu.be

Sears, for those unfamiliar, is a Republican who basically spewed " a noun, a verb and Marine" all the way to her election.

CNN and MSNBC are going to sing this lady's praises for days, right? Right?pic.twitter.com/9NpjNgdiC6 — Daniel Buck (@Daniel Buck) 1635903874

Bash asked Sears about her opposition to "Critical Race Theory" (CRT) being taught in Virginia schools. Sears, who was once vice president of the Virginia Board of Education, was given uninterrupted conspiracy theory time by Bash.

SEARS: I beg to differ that CRT is not taught.



BASH: I didn't say that. I just said it's not in the curriculum, just to be clear.



SEARS: It -- no, no, no, no, it is part of the curriculum. It's weaved in and out of the curriculum.



In fact, in 2015, former Governor, who was just defeated, McAuliffe, his state Board of Education had information how to teach it, so it's weaved in. So, it's semantics. But it's weaved in.



What we want to say [...] is that all of history must be taught, the good, the bad, and the ugly, because what we learn from history, Dana, is that we don't learn from history and we continue to repeat the same mistakes.

CRT, like "woke," has become this nebulous term used to fearmonger, while being divorced fromwhat it is . Conservatives lie about how "white children are being made to feel guilty and being taught that white people are oppressors," when in reality CRT literally actually teaches "the good, the bad, and the ugly" of history. But Sears, despite saying she wants full history taught, thinks doing so is "weaving in" CRT. They want to oppose CRT while never explaining it because that would dismantle their argument.



Watch the whole interview if you want, but after spewing some crap about vaccines, Sears also refused to answer whether she was vaccinated:



SEARS: The minute that I start telling you about my vaccine status, we're going to be down the bottom of the mountain trying to figure out how we got there, because now you want to know what's in my DNA. You're going to want to know this, that and the other.

Yeah, she's full of shit.

Have a week.

