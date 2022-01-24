The six conservatives on the Supreme Court have clearly decided to rip the Band-Aid off all at once, decimating the last iota of the Supreme Court's legitimacy in two insane, precedent-shredding years . The Court has already overruled Roe v. Wade on the DL , on the way to making it official in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health. They're hot to make concealed carry legal everywhere without a permit. And they're preparing to greenlight outright bribery under the guise of campaign finance while kneecapping the ability of Americans whose civil rights are violated to recover damages from the federal government.

It was already bad before this morning's orders list came out, and now it's worse because the Court agreed to hear two cases challenging affirmative action in college admissions: one at Harvard , which is private, and one at UNC Chapel Hill , which is public. Safe bet that the justices didn't take those cases just to say that they affirm the 2003 Grutter v. Bollinger holding that the use of race conscious admissions to achieve a diverse student body does not violate the Equal Protection clause.

Grutter was upheld in a 2016 opinion written by Justice Anthony Kennedy, who has now been replaced by Ol' Kegstand. And with Justice Amy Coney Barrett in Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat, Justices John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito, who have always loathed affirmative action, clearly like their odds.

But wait, there's more! Because the Court also agreed to hear a challenge to the EPA's ability to protect wetlands that would allow businesses to pollute the groundwater and developers to build more housing without intrusion by the pesky federal government. Of course the plaintiffs are just humble farmers seeking to do what they like on their own property. But there's a reason the Chamber of Commerce and National Association of Home Builders are backing this challenge to the Clean Water Act, and it's not because they're worried about a half-acre plot outside Priest Lake, Idaho.

The case joins West Virginia v. EPA , which challenges the federal government's right to regulate power plant emissions. The original plaintiffs included West Virginia, North Dakota, the North American Coal Corporation, and Westmoreland Mining Holdings LLC, but the appeal is now being prosecuted by a consortium of states who think that fighting for your children's right to breathe in COVID droplets and coal ash counts as virtue signaling.

So, it's looking to be a busy couple of terms for the Court. But don't you worry, they'll still find time to beat back any public health, voting rights, or abortion regulations the Biden administration comes up with. Time to stock up on morning after pills and masks — it's going to be BAD.

