Wyoming Republicans tried to stick it to the Affordable Care Act, and now their own addition to the state constitution has messed up their anti-abortion agenda. (The Nation)



Four anti-abortion Oklahoma judges seem fine with letting people die from pregnancy-related complications. (Slate)

Mitch McConnell's health issues reminds us that Kentucky's Democratic governor Andy Beshear has limited power to replace him. He has to choose a member of the same party and the state Republican party provides a list of contenders. (Also Slate)

Beshear vetoed Kentucky Republicans flaming garbage bag of anti-trans legislation, but they are expected to easily override his veto. (The Daily Beast)

One big way the Washington Post is superior to the New York Times. (Twitter)

No, it's not just her normal lack of facial expression. Melania Trump reportedly doesn't care that much if Donald Trump gets busted for his Stormy Daniels hush money shenanigans. (Salon)

Michigan Democrats just overturned Republicans' 2012 anti-union law. Go, Gretch, go! (Politico)

Once more, for the record, if you own a $5 million, 4,000-square foot home (even in Los Angeles or San Francisco), you are still by definition a "millionaire." (New York Times)

LOL! Former Prime Minister Liz Truss's government lasted about as long as it takes to cook a soft-boiled egg but she still managed to try and hook up some of her loyal Tory buddies with peerages. (The Guardian)

Leroy Chapman Jr. — no relation to the maternal side of my family, though who knows? — is set to become the first Black editor-in-chief at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (AJC)

Ibram X. Kendi examines how traditional concepts of intellectualism was never meant to include people who looked like him. (The Atlantic)

Your inspiration for today: Craig Williams got his first job writing for television at 55! (Business Insider)



I frequently reference this "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" episode. The yo-yo string is the most dangerous part of the yo-yo.

