Trump is chasing off all the normie Republicans, and his Iowa and New Hampshire showings are weak. — Amanda Marcotte at Salon

Adam Serwer’s Idiots’ Guide to Coups must be horribly embarrassing for Ross Douthat. Horribly. (The Atlantic)

This man is certainly nicer to Nikki Haley than any of us would ever dream of being, but it’s a good open letter to her anyway. — Bulwark

If you are running for president, should you spend more on private jets than advertising? Asking for Ron DeSantis. (BoingBoing)

Joe Biden killing more junk fees like Millennials killing avocado toast. — Cheddar

You know what this whole thing about “Trump demands Senate reject border deal so he can run on ‘crisis at border’” reminds me of? When private citizen Ronald Reagan asked the Ayatollah to please keep Jimmy Carter’s hostages just a little bit longer. — HuffPost

Greg Sargent includes reporting on what’s actually in the border deal that Republicans won’t agree to because Trump wants to run on “border.” (The New Republic)

Tim Scott’s humiliating vice presidential campaign :/ — Mediaite

Uh, the E. Jean Carroll defamation suit (two? three?) is still going on, Trump testified yestertoday, and Judge Kaplan fucking let him have it. (Mediaite)

That was an awful lot about Trump today, my apologies! Holly Berkley Fletcher will now talk to you about pants.

Elon Musk is self-driving Tesla into the ground. — Gift link Washington Post

It is upsetting that regular smart people could be so apparently instantly brainwashed by the craziest sounding cult bullshit I’ve heard yet. (Non-Trump edition.) The pandemic really broke us. (Vice)

I am not a spiritual person or a religious person. But this about death is really lovely. Maybe even true! (Cassidy Steele Dale)

Dirty body parts! Not your butt! It forgot your underboobs, I guess because research dude’s grandma didn’t tell him to wash his underboobs! — Real Simple

