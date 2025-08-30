Wonkette

8h

Sorry for the OT but I just read this and I wanted to share it.

From Salwa's substack

Salwa

6h

Quietly Becoming

I wasn’t going to write this but yea i guess i couldn’t resist being a little petty and all.

I saw some of the comments on my last coffee note.

“As long as we ain’t the ones paying for it, be as irresponsible as you like.”

“Plenty of people just work extra jobs and say no until they climb out.”

And my personal favourite: “Buy all the coffee you like. Just don’t complain about the world while you drink it.”

Here’s the point: look how fast people turn sacrifice into a purity test.

Suddenly survival isn’t enough — you’re expected to prove how joyless, exhausted, and stripped of humanity you’re willing to be in order to “deserve” empathy.

Working three jobs, missing birthdays, scraping by — none of that makes you more deserving of survival than the person who buys a coffee on a hard day. Poverty isn’t a competition. It isn’t a moral test to be passed. It’s a system stacked against people, and the idea that they must perform their suffering perfectly is exactly what I was pushing back against.

And while we’re at it: maybe instead of policing who’s allowed to buy a coffee, we should be demanding that every job pays a living wage. Because if cleaners, bus drivers, supermarket staff, factory workers, carers — the very people keeping the world moving — can’t afford to live with dignity, then the problem isn’t their “irresponsibility.” The problem is the system that keeps exploiting them while pretending they’re expendable.

Struggling doesn’t make you irresponsible. Buying one coffee doesn’t make you reckless. What it makes you is human.

And if your empathy disappears the second someone poor enjoys a five-minute pocket of relief, then maybe the problem isn’t their coffee. Maybe the problem is you.

So yea, I’ll buy the coffee and complain about the world while I drink it. Multitasking is free.

With so much love,

Salwa

19 replies
7h

OT:

𝗔𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻𝘀, 𝘀𝗼 𝗱𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝗽𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗹

https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2025-08-28/trump-epstein-congress-september

7 replies
