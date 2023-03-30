What does Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy say to somebody like Ron DeSantis, who made a lot of news when he basically said who the fuck cares about Ukraine, before weakly walking it back? Turns out Zelenskyy did an interview with Anne Applebaum just a few days ago where he answered just such a hypothetical. His answer is not about feelings. It is about geopolitical strategy and -- at the heart of it, though he did not use these words -- GROW THE FUCK UP.

Been playing hooky on learning about exactly WTF is happening in Israel? Here is a good primer.

Have you finished your Politico oral history of the leadup to the Ukraine war? We haven't!

Five charts that explain conservative white fascists' MAGA desperation. Spoiler, it's because every single year there are fewer and fewer of them, and fewer people who think they have anything of value to add to American society. Ta-da! That simple. White evangelical protestants are down to a mere 13.6 percent of the population. White Catholics are only 12.6 percent, and only a fraction of those are conservative. Only nine percent of 18-29s are white evangelical protestants. That's the actual size of the opposition. This is why they become more fascist and supremacist and undemocratic with every passing day.

Speaking of!

Judd Legum's newsletter had a good overview a few days ago of the right-wing war on drag queens. Surprise, pretty much every "report" Ron DeSantis's administration is getting on dirty naughty drag shows is based on lies from known charlatans and liars like the creepy Libs Of TikTok weirdo Chaya Raichik. By the way, wanna see that creeper try to read a book to kids? Prepare to be disturbed.

Oh, also, remember how DeSantis's report about how the Christmas drag show at the Miami Hyatt said the show allegedly included "Graphic depictions of childbirth and/or abortion"? And everybody who's ever been to a drag show knew they were lying? Turns out that ACTUALLY when the same show was performed in Orlando, it featured " a performer named Jimbo the Clown giving birth to a log of bologna and throwing slices to the crowd ." If Ron DeSantis wants to say that's the same as the miracle of childbirth and/or abortion, that tells us a lot about Ron DeSantis.

Are you reading Aaron Rupar's newsletter? You should be. Yesterday Noah Berlatsky explained there that griping about NRA donations to candidates, or trying to GOTCHA! politicians about how they've been bribed with NRA donations, is extremely misguided. These politicians don't do what the NRA says because they've been bribed. It's because they are on the same page as the NRA. Berlatsky dives into the white Christian fascist culture that makes this all so, starting with how for white Christian fascists, guns are a sign of masculinity. (You know, because they ain't got no inner masculinity.) And that artificial masculinity is important to their white fascist Christian persecution fantasies.

Want to explore this idea further? Read this thread:

“I grew up evangelical, and I know for a fact there is nothing more evangelical Christians want than to feel persecuted. This is why we jumped on the false story that Cassie Bernall was killed in Columbine bc the shooters asked if she believed in God and she said yes.” — AMANDA TRAP HOUSE (@AMANDA TRAP HOUSE) 1680038061

She ain't fuckin' kiddin'. You know how many white conservative evangelicals STILL think that "She Said Yes" stuff is true? Pretty much all of 'em.

Did y'all hear about the super weirdo who barged into the lunchroom at the high school in Nebraska and started screaming at the kids about Jesus? Let us just tell you that you all are not ready for that guy's TikTok account. Watch this one! It's super fuckin' weird! Sometimes he sees a girl's butt at the gym and it's a sin but he makes sure not to look at the butt too much!

Watch this one where he says all these transgender people were mean to him and he "nearly got beaten, thrown to the ground and thrown in jail," just because he wanted to tell them about Jesus.

And how he wanted to tell them he has "slept with transgenders" but he doesn't do that anymore, because of Jesus.

Also he didn't get beaten or thrown to the ground or into jail.

Now watch this hilarious person making fun of him. But ALERT: the things he says in that video will creep you the fuck out. It's a conservative Christian dude talking about the "weird categories" of porn he started getting interested in, you know, because Satan was making him watch the porns. It takes a real fucked up turn just after the minute mark. Have fun!

Srsly y'all not ready for that guy's TikTok.

But you're going to watch it all day now.

Well, this edition of tabs had a theme, didn't it?

Anyway, goodbye!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here



And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?