Eric Levitz digs into the screwed-up railroad industry. (New York Mag)

Putin-friendly Rep.-elect George Devolder-Santos, who unseated a Democratic incumbent in New York, speaks in Kremlin talking points and received contributions from Russian oligarchs. Sheesh. (The Daily Beast)

My college classmate Keren Landman — far more impressive than Marjorie Taylor Greene — explains why there is no such thing as a “good cold.” (Vox)



In many people’s imaginations, the hygiene hypothesis means the more colds children are exposed to early in life, the more protective their immune systems are later in life. But there are very real risks with taking an open-door approach to catching colds, said Steven Varga, an immunologist at the University of Iowa who studies viral respiratory infections.



For starters, when it comes to respiratory viruses, you never know what you’re breathing in: a mild virus that will cause a few days of snot, or something more deadly. It’s impossible to game out getting a mild infection, said Varga. “You can’t prevent one kind of respiratory tract infection and allow the others to go through,” he said

Philadelphia district attorney, who could fairly describe as “embattled,” Larry Krasner suggests that Republicans aren’t interested in winning elections so much as overturning the ones they lost. (The Nation)

Some holiday-themed humor from Chelsea Pope. (Twitter)

“Exhausted HR lady addressing the staff of the girlboss protagonist of a Hallmark xmas movie🎄” — Chelsea Pope (@Chelsea Pope) 1669856254

Nick Fuentes’ Thanksgiving dinner with Trump was a smashing success for Nazis. (Mother Jones)



My friend Victoria’s wife died suddenly from cancer, and that’s when anti-vax assholes trolled her online. (BBC)

Read Victoria’s update on Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia. (EPGN)

FBI Secret Agent Werewolf Bounty Hunter Herschel Walker claims he was accepted into law school, but even the ones that advertise on the back of matchbooks require a college degree, which not a single one of Walker’s personalities possess. (Mother Jones)

Amanda Carpenter spares you the bother of reading Mike Pence’s self-serving memoir. She provides a helpful breakdown of Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on his former wingman, and it’s repulsive to see how close to a successful coup he came. (The Bulwark)

A 10-year-old boy from Wisconsin was charged with shooting and killing his mother because she woke him up too early and refused to buy him a virtual reality headset. He’s being charged as an adult, but he’s objectively not an adult, no matter how heinous his crimes. (WISN)

This astronaut workout seems far more strenuous than my habit of watching “Star Trek” in my pajamas while eating Chinese takeout. (Washington Post)

A version ofRomeo and Julietwith Pat Benatar songs. I’m intrigued. (New York Times)

Legal Eagle covers the raging dumpster fire at Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Elon Bought Himself A Bunch of Lawsuits www.youtube.com

