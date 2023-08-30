Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

I’m sure it’s fine that after Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis have been making such a big deal about wanting to actually invade Mexico (The Bulwark), a member of the Texas National Guard shot over the border and hit a dude. Just fine. (Texas Tribune)

DeSantis’s education department and how it mewled around with people being too hard on slavery is really something. — Miami Herald

The first 10 drugs Joe Biden is oppressing by making them negotiate with Medicare. (CNBC)

Look at Joe Biden politicizing the March on Washington “I have a dream” speech as if the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. cared about economic fairness, pffft that is not what the … oh wait. (Gift link Washington Post)

It’s so easy to just say “he hated Black people” and let it end there, then we aren’t culpable. — Garrett Bucks at White Pages

Oh my God, House Democrat Jared Golden of Maine is such a fucking pud.

My recent statement about student loan forgiveness has touched off a lot of discussion, prompting questions like who are radical leftist elitists? Who are working-class Mainers? Should military service be celebrated or pitied? Are unions good, and are they an option for all workers? It has also raised questions about the merits of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness proposal itself. I’d like to continue the conversation.

But don’t worry. It gets puddier. — Douche’s substack

The pud, previously. (Fox News)

Guess being president won’t save Miami Mayor Francis Suarez from jail then :( (Newser)

Yes, being Naomi Klein and having everybody yell at you for being Naomi Wolf would be awful. — Guardian

Hot former GA Lt Gov Geoff Duncan says Trump has the morals of an axe murderer. I like that guy. (Because he’s hot.) (Mediaite)

Pope Frank says too many American Catholics are rightwing cavemen, who are “backwards” and “they suck.” (The first and last ones are a Wonkette translation.) As a Catholic (and Jew!) watching folks like Bill Barr and Newt Gingrich convert to Opus Dei-style Catholicism and think they get to tell us what to do (like how Jennifer Rubin gets to tell Democrats what to do because she’s a Not Republican who had her Road to Damascus moment, although compared to how she used to be, she’s … certainly better than fucking St. Paul!), once again Pope Frank is right. (AP)

Villages! — Architectural Digest

