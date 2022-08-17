Sidney Blumenthal (not Sandy Berger, which confused me for a minute like "dude with the classified docs in his socks has questions? That's some balls!") has Mar-a-Lago raid questions, like I said. (National Memo)

Why did the FBI coddle Hillary Clinton and persecute Trump? Oh that didn't happen? It doesn't matter! — Jon Chait at New York mag (link fixed, thank you!)

Fuck it, GETTTTT HIMMMM. (John Ganz substack)

LOL John Bolton haaaaate him. "John Bolton: Trump is almost certainly lying about declassifying records." (HuffPost)

LOL doesn't matter. He's moved on from "psychically declassifying records" and is now on "Democrats at NARA gave the members of Congress investigating his coup the records." So that is news, person I've never heard of who's on some non-Twitter platform, whatever it might be!

“Story continues to shift: 1. Documents have been planted 2. There was nothing of consequence at Mar-A-Lago 3. The documents were already declassified 4. He had a standing order to declassify docs he took upstairs 5. He can telepathically declassify And now…he didn’t trust NARA” — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@Yashar Ali 🐘) 1660680748

David Cay Johnston reminds us of the 2019 congressional investigation into Trump trying to transfer nuclear technology to the Saudis. (DC Report)

Well yeah, okay, David Dayen is right that with the Medicare drug caps, Democrats continue not to learn the lesson of Obamacare: Don't enact into law a benefit that people aren't going to see for years. He is right and also I don't care, I'll take it.I am absolutely high on the IRA right now. (The American Prospect)

Let's all get highly paid renewable energy careers, LET'S DO IT!!!! — Insider

This is a little hard to follow, but the True the Vote people that Dinesh D'Souza based his stupid 2000 Mules movie on ("2000 mules" being the people whose cell phone data walked past the absentee ballot dropboxes a bunch of times, because why on earth would that ever happen if they weren't planting ballots???) who promised they'd be triumphantly delivering all their STOLEN LECTION data had a big old hootenanny to TRUMPET THAT ... it's time to move on. — Gift link Washington Post

Also the same guy got thrown out of his own afterparty, not unlike a common Wonkette but in his case because he had a gun, not because he was tweeting mean shit at the hosts. (Daily Beast)

Jia Tolentino on houses.

I click through every time, huffing the fumes of capitalism in hyperdrive, letting the white glove seal its hand over my mouth. Those 22-foot-high ceilings in the 8,700-square-foot Turtle Bay townhouse that Mary-Kate Olsen never actually lived in! The arched doorways in this manor in Majorca! I think something like, Fuck the world that allowed anyone to accumulate the money to buy this, though of course that’s the same world that allows me to rent a two-bedroom in a neighborhood that has shut out its nurses and teachers, and of course, it is a fact that in most conversations about real estate I might start with the dream of federal rent control but then usually end up “joking” about ways to get rich.

— Hell Gate

And as always, it's ProPublica to the rescue: How to investigate your potential apartment like a reporter!

Let's cure strokes with this one weird trick. (CBC)

Headline clickbait, with the reality tv shows and the food insults. I bet they are all all all Gordon Ramsey, that guy's so mean. (Mashed)

