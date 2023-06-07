Intelligence community whistleblower has been telling Congress about some "retrieved aircraft" of "non-human origin," leading to a lot of bickering in the chat cave with some people insisting the physics aren't possible and some correct people explaining YOU AIN'T KNOW! ( The Debrief / Politico / Wonkette )

Did Ukraine blow up its own dam? I bet it didn't. ( NBC News) It might have blown up that Russian pipeline though. You'd think the purported Leftists who love Putin — ??? — would like that, and yet they do not! (Reuters)

Elie Mystal explains Tennessee's unconstitutional as all get-out (and struck down) drag ban so a child could understand. And Texas? Congratulations, you just outlawed the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders. (The Nation)

I hate gender nazis. Your friend Crip Dyke at Free Thought Blog.

"Charity fraud" charge in Atlanta's Stop Cop City bail group's arrests includes spending $37 on sign-making materials. Weirdly, the judge does not seem impressed. — MSNBC

Urgh, this astroturfed bullshit makes me crazy. Here's a longform vid explaining it's astroturfed bullshit.

www.youtube.com

Oh whoops, they should have been careful what they wished for. California is going to base electric bills on income, hilarious laughing at you emoji! (Newser)

LOL the House Freedom Cocks tanked their own dumb gas stove bill to stick it to their newest enemy, Speaker Kevin McCarthy. — Bulwark

NYT article on Brooklyn community group that does all the policing for a week a couple times a year is such Robyn-bait! You'll like it too. (Gift link)

This white woman needs to get arrested oh about NOW. (And get a load of the useless damn sheriff in the video.) — NBC News

Virginia state Sen. (HOW?) "Fighting Joe" Morrissey's child bride is finally divorcing him. What a lovely young woman! What a piece of shit! (Gift link Washington Post)

The video of the 10-year-old boy who stole his mom's car is hilarious — guess who's a bad driver! the 10-year-old boy is a bad driver! — until you get to the part about "he stole his mother's car hoping to go see her in Detroit; he had been staying with relatives prior" and then it's all just fuckin' crying. — MLive

The Talmud says you gotta fuck your wife. Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg explains all about kosher sex. You're gonna like this one a lot. (Life Is a Sacred Text)

Tyler James Williams, the teacher in like with Quinta Brunson in "Abbot Elementary," has a really sweet message about how he's not gay, and it's your basic ne plus ultra how to be not gay and be the best about it. (Entertainment Weekly)

Lung cancer pill??? Lung cancer pill! (Guardian)

Bitches better not be talking about my beloved Prairie Dog Town. Worst tourist traps ranked! (Explored Planet)

