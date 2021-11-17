Hey guess what, there's a person named "Duggar" running for political office. No, not the one charged with all the kiddie porn named Josh, but rather the one named Jim Bob, who is the father to the one charged with all the kiddie porn. Some might say the timing of this seems a little bit off, but hey, nobody ever accused these people of "timing" or "rhythm method" or anything like that.



Yes, Jim Bob Duggar is running for the Arkansas state Senate. (He served in the Arkansas House at one point years back.) And his platform — or at least part of it — is "cancel culture." Yes, with everything that's going on with his family right now. He's really saying this, on his campaign website.

After telling his boring-ass story about how he married a person and they decided to start a birthing farm for 20 children, Jim Bob starts in with the whiny whiny whiny whiny white-ass man whining that typifies Republican white men these days.

He whines about "NWA families and small businesses" — that's Northwest Arkansas, not the rappers — "who are too often bullied by giant businesses and government mandates that violate their conscience." He whines about "government leaders act[ing] like dictators, shutting down small businesses and telling the masses to comply with their mandates or get arrested." He whines about "our freedom of speech [being] censored on social media if we dare question the liberal left's propaganda."

And now!

Now we are seeing President Biden advocating for forced vaccines for our children—with an experimental, untested shot! Parents, not the government, should make decisions for their own children. The liberals scream "it's my body" when they want to end the life of an unborn child but would gladly force mandatory vaccines upon everyone without hesitation.

Wait what is his firstborn son charged with again? Oh yeah. Plz tell us more about protecting the kids from "vaccine."

Is it fair for us to keep bringing up Josh Duggar's little problems? Oh, we think so, considering how we could have all seen this fame-obsessed family's current predicament coming YEARSFUCKINGYEARS ago, when all the sibling-molesting scandals involving Josh Duggar started coming to light, and we really got a good look at the Duggar-style Christian worldview that arguably contributed to all those scandals.

But Jim Bob himself is bringing it up on his campaign website. That's where he goes really hard into the "cancel culture" schtick. And that's why it's absofuckinlutely fair game.

Jim Bob whines:

I will not allow the liberal left, social media, or fake news to define me and my family. Like so many other families, we too have faced crises, difficulties, and heartbreak. "Cancel culture" and the radical left want to keep us from being involved in politics. They say because our family has faced problems we should shrink away—this is why they are often so relentlessly unkind, but we cannot sit on the sidelines during a time when one of America's most important battles is taking place! We are devoted to doing our part and making a difference for our children and grandchildren.

Is the liberal left, social media and the fake news the one that arrested Josh Duggar for kiddie porn? Or was that just the po-lice?

Fuck this guy, is our point.

In other Duggar news, Josh Duggar's kiddie porn trial is in two weeks and his wife literally just gave birth to their seventh child and they named her "Madyson" with a "y." (Really.)

Oh no, did we just do a cancel culture by mentioning all that? Our bad.

