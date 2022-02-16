Waaah they're all freaking out that Justin Trudeau called a national emergency, maybe they shouldn't have blocked all the border crossings then. (Vice)

The Mazars letter to Trump Org counsel Alan Garten, it's a good letter. (Letter)A quick Heather Cox Richardson on the topic. (substack)

Okay.

Ben Marble, a medical doctor who recently spoke at a Capitol Hill event held by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), made a deranged appearance on far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ broadcast where he said the COVID-19 pandemic could be ended by killing several government officials and public figures and bombing the next meeting of the World Economic Forum.

— Media Matters

Lady who should be in jail is running instead for Colorado secretary of state. (Fox 31)

For most people? The economy is good actually. — CNN

So how many Americans approve of "Joe Biden" and "economy"? Thirty-seven percent. I'm so tired. (CNN again)

Are you a senior AND a poor? Here's some programs. Like for food and whatnot, not for "stories." — CNBC

Why is Joe Manchin talking again about raising corporate tax rates? There's no unfucking last year. (Salon)

Be it resolved all Arizona schoolchildren must Love the Gun. — AZ Mirror

A horrific (HORRIFIC) story on the implosion of the NRA's Eddie Eagle, and a little boy's face (I couldn't finish it, let me know what happened). (Daily Beast)

Sandy Hook families settle with gun company. (ABC News)

Why is the Department of the Interior approving so many oil and gas leases? — The American Prospect

How to decarbonize heavy industry, a podcast thingie. (Volts)

This, about the illegit baptisms because the padre said "we" baptize this baby instead of "I" baptize this baby, is the stupidest thing I read yestertoday. — ABC

"Flirting" is a strange way of putting "Sam absolutely sexually terrorizes Rebecca and it's really weird because he was always surprisingly progressive about enthusiastic consent decades before those were words that went together." Poor Rebecca was just trying to do her fucking job. Anyway! It's a super-interesting series to rewatch even though everything is 30 years different (look for a Black person to have a speaking part! good luck!), and I vastly disagree with this author. (Vox)

