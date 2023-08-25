Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Very fun post from a dude who e-biked over to the debate hall to watch the bullshits. — Garrett Bucks at the White Pages

Interesting: Dial group of “undecided” (dumb) voters pre- and post-debate.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s super successful audition for Trump VP. (Michael Scher at Washington Monthly) Josh Marshall’s instant and intense loathing for him: Same. (Talking Points Memo) And Amanda Marcotte’s several cents. (Salon)

Cool cool, I’ve been to $8 spaghetti night here, at Cook’s Corner, where an ex-cop just mass-shooted his wife and anyone else who might have made the mistake of existing in the vicinity. That’s the second place I’ve been that’s (later!) had a mass shooting, which is better than the guy who was killed in that second one after having survived a first one in the Vegas shooting. Cool cool. (Orange County Register)

Trump took a bunch of Bernie’s positions to ingratiate himself with the working class (don’t worry, he eventually returned them all unused), then added all of Reagan’s racism and then some. And that’s how the Republican Party shit sandwich is made! — Thom Hartmann

Aw man, crying. “This is not a partisan issue,” she says, and she is wrong, but the blonde Republican Nashville moms are not leaving. From Tennessee Holler.

Heather Cox Richardson delves into Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness that just whomped a bunch of 50-year-olds (and Dok) with big fat zero-dollar-balances on their remaining student loans.

Your friend Crip Dyke goes long — very long, Crip Dyke! give it at me, I’ll cut a quarter — on trans rights and abortion rights and Our Intersectional Feminism Will Not Be Bullshit but it’s not boring like I just made it sound.

Oh, just Roger Stone yelling about how “they” want “us” to “lead this march but won’t even tell us where to go,” among other Roger Stone shit. (Salon)

Here’s a thing I didn’t know about Trump and Giuliani: When Giuliani was US Attorney prosecuting mobsters, he was investigating Trump for money laundering. Then Trump offered $2 million to his campaign and the investigation stopped! Don’t we have fun! — Old Wayne Barrett at NYDN

I like tourist traps, FUCKIN SUE ME. (Fodor’s)

