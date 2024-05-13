These Are The 17 Trump Tax Tricks The IRS Doesn't Want You To Do! (They Are Illegal.) Tabs, Mon., May 13, 2024
Morning news roundup!
So what I’m getting from this is Trump declared his Chicago tower “worthless” and took the writeoff, got the loans forgiven and still took the writeoff, made hundreds of millions of dollars and stuffed the tower into an LLC with his other bullshit and took more writeoff until he paid all of $600,000 in taxes on $400 million. Same. (Gift link New York Times)
How Christina Bobb and friends would like to steal the upcoming election :) (Bucks County Beacon)
How is this possible? A Rolling Stone article that isn’t paywalling me out (even though we have a subscription)? Anyway, Trump looooooves Judge Aileen Cannon, because she is a piece of shit. (Rolling Stone) Joyce Vance says everything Cannon is doing is against the law. (Joyce Vance)
Republicans are having just a terrible time on the Sunday shows, sad! (SER at Public Notice)
Hey, what’s Our Liz doing?
DID YOU KNOW there is a Democrat running for West Virginia’s US Senate seat being vacated by Joe Manchin? Meet Zach Shrewsbury! Fuck it, why not! (New Yorker)
Houston’s Abbott-imposed school superintendent Mike Miles is firing all the principals. No, like allllll the principals. (Houston Chronicle)
People who know stuff about things already knew that Mothers Day was woke. (Heather Cox Richardson)
Orangutan used plant as medicine. How did we not see this happen ever in the past few thousand years? (BBC)
How they find the next top tuba star. Wonderful, from Philadelphia mag.
Two tech gifts from me to you: How to clear the cache on your Roku TV (it really works!) and how to stop robocalls (somewhat)! I love you!
It is rude that I could not see the Aurora Borealis, did you? Hot pix! (AP)
None of you told me Wendi McLendon-Covey has a house show? EVERYBODY’S fired! (Mansion Global)
You get some Golden Girls in your header gif today, and some historical folklore info from me:
