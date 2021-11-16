President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal Monday. I admit I was skeptical about the bill and thought Democrats should go it alone instead of work with the death cult party. But hey, at least we've passed something that Republicans can't reflexively hate. (Washington Post)



Oh, wait, Republicans are starting to reflexively hate the bipartisan bill Biden just signed. (Politico)

Here's a breakdown of what's in the bipartisan infrastructure framework. (Vox)

"Sesame Street" introduced a Korean American Muppet this week. We can expect Fox News and Ted Cruz to say something terrible. (NPR)

Meet Ji-Young — the first Asian American muppet on "Sesame Street." She is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding. She'll be formally introduced in a special that drops on Thanksgiving.pic.twitter.com/mZDgwTZJK3 — NPR (@NPR) 1636998546

Facing contempt of Congress charges, Steve Bannon has retained David Schoen, who represented Donald Trump during his second-annual impeachment. Bannon might want to pick a better lawyer — perhaps one he didn't openly mock earlier this year. (The Daily Beast)

Adam Serwer is cautiously optimistic of Democrats' chances to win statewide in Texas. (The Atlantic)

Republicans continue reaping the benefits from the Supreme Court's gutting of the Voting Rights Act. Thanks John Roberts! (New York Times)

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden recommends parents get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. This is a reasonable argument and nothing at all like the Holocaust. (CNN)

Elie Mystal is as thrilled as I am when white people explain racism to us. (The Nation)

A majority of voters disapprove of Biden's job performance but an even larger majority love his policies. As Rupert Giles once said, “The Earth is doomed." (NBC News)

Do you want to know where the next pandemic will start? Well, you're gonna. (LA Times)

Here are 20 Portland, Oregon restaurants where you can dine outside all year long. I prefer the patio at Chez Robinson. (Eater)

I must share the horror of this Great Gatsby table read. It isfor charity, so I should be nice. (Variety)

Going out on positive note with Anne Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth. Need I say more?

