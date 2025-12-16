Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Here’s Jack Posobiec explaining how nobody on the Right will be unkind about Rob Reiner’s murder they way the leftists were after St. White Supremacist’s murder. It is spliced with Donald Trump’s statement hours later, and it is brought to you by the Department Of That Aged Well.

@theresistance1789 The Resistance 🗽 on Instagram: "🤡This did not age well (court…

Marisa Kabas collected a whole bunch of reactions from Republicans. It is … well, Republicans don’t suddenly have moral character, they don’t actually care what Trump said about Rob Reiner. So the only sensible way to interpret this is as a testament to how pathetically weak Trump really is. Looks to us like they’re preparing to cut Grandpa loose and never visit him at the home ever again. You think they want to go down with that ship?

Here are Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie, explaining how vile Trump’s statement was. [JoeMyGod]

It’s not just recently notable dissenters like them, either:

And then there are things like this:

Now, to be fair, Russell Moore has been notable in the MAGA era as a conservative evangelical with a rare moral compass, and he’s been shunned by them for it. But all the same.

Trump, even amid all the criticism from Republicans, doubled down like a defiant dementia patient God never imbued with a human soul, and started babbling about how Rob Reiner started the Russia hoax or something:

Here’s a fact: Donald Trump wouldn’t have amounted to anything in US politics if he hadn’t been Russia’s little’s bitch. Here’s another: Rob Reiner was an American hero, who will be beloved by decent people for years upon years after his death.

Fascism! The trial has started for Milwaukee judge Hannah Dugan, who is federally charged with not being sufficiently Hitler to immigrants and letting them out a side door from her courtroom. One to watch! [New York Times]

stephen bickel article

DID HEATHER COX RICHARDSON STEAL YOUR WIFE? SHE IS ALWAYS DOING THAT. If you haven’t read the most popular post EVER at my other joint, The Moral High Ground, and if you haven’t subscribed yet, GO DO THAT BEFORE HEATHER COX RICHARDSON STEALS YOUR WIFE. SHE IS ALWAYS DOING THAT. [The Moral High Ground]

“Here are the names of the neo-Nazis who rallied at a Little Rock civil rights site on Saturday.” God bless local liberal independent media. [Arkansas Times]

Speaking of local independent media, here is an important piece from Dr. Stephen Bickel in The Institute for Public Service Reporting Memphis about the immigration Gestapo-ing that’s going on in Memphis, mostly without the spotlight fixed on Chicago, Charlotte, New Orleans, Minneapolis and other places. The media — and politicians who represent Memphis — must figure out how to change that narrative, because as a Memphian, I fear that the story will end up being that this is the place where the Nazis got away with it. [Institute for Public Service Reporting Memphis]

Christian fascist Senator Josh Hawley has a new anti-abortion group and the White House is pissssssed. [Axios]

Here is the Florida ag commissioner trying to be all cutesy like “Hey kids! The Nazis who run Florida have granted Santa a SPECIAL VISA to bring you presents! Isn’t that great?! Don’t worry, kids! We’re not going to put Santa and his reindeer in a concentration camp like Alligator Alcatraz where they’ll be physically abused, because it’s a special holiday, and Santa has papers!” Obviously not an exact quote, but we think it captures the spirit. MAGA Republicans are just absolutely sick, amoral perverts. [JoeMyGod]

Pam Bondi says the feds thwarted a California bombing plot, you betcha, we’re sure those mouthbreathing dumbasses really did that, suuuuuuuure, Pam. So about those Epstein Files coming out Friday! Remember that if they don’t contain the goods, everyone will just assume Trump is more guilty. [AP]

Here is The Nation explaining how Noam Chomsky Was Friends With Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein The Right Way. So obviously they’re being ratio-ed to hell for that, deservedly.

My very favorite Tori Amos dropped a recording from the 2001 vaults suddenly on YouTube this week, it’s a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Growin’ Up” that she recorded for her Strange Little Girls project, where she sang songs written by men from the perspective of a female character she created for each song. Which made for some fascinating covers! (Listen to her version of Eminem’s “‘97 Bonnie & Clyde,” it’s kinda scary!) Anyway, there is a vinyl remaster of that record coming out, that’s the occasion, and so here is Tori’s Bruce:

And that is your tabs!

