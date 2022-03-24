Supreme Court does shit voting thing, Wisconsin Edition. (Slate / Decision)

How many divisions has the Supreme Court? Or as Andrew Jackson said about John Marshall and the decision striking down the Indian Removal Act, "the Supreme Court and what army?" (Argghhhhhh.) How much worse can it get? I don't know, when is something too late to repair? — Dorf on Law

It's not like any of them obey court orders ever, Alex Jones on line one. Fuck it, let's all just be lawless. Just everybody be Somalia and Paul Manafort and shit. (I am in the chat cave with Liz and she is trying to slap me through the Internet. We're not allowed to turn into Mad Max, she says. Fucking Liz.) (Connecticut Public)

We were having a Wonk Party in Brooklyn when we got the news that Hillary Clinton had personally smothered Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia with a pillow, and I am ashamed to say (no I really am ashamed of it) that our table erupted in raucous cheers and glee and satisfied bloodlust. And then we didn't even get his seat because Mitch McConnell stole it and I can't help thinking we did that, because we were Bad. So get well soon Clarence Thomas or whatever mmmhmmm. (CNN)

I don't think Charlie Kirk is a very nice young man. — Media Matters

Total war. (And we couldn't even get half the country to put on a mask.) (The Pull Report)

Oh that's right, it was so weird and yet I'd forgotten Paul Manafort had three passports, had you? The internet has many theories about what might have revoked Manafort's passport, something about the Supreme Court Marshal, I'm sure they're legit. (CNN)

Liz has very some mean and proper words for all the Trump lawyers sniping about Trump's terrible lawyer Alina Habba; of course she's a crazy idiot who laws bad, but let them try those dumb loser cases. — Above the Law

Buzzfeed is cutting its news side operations because Jonah Peretti doesn't think it should be "subsidized" by the other sections, I don't even have a joke, just like what is even your purpose for being here. Oh right, and some investors want to shut the newsroom down entirely because that is how you invest in journalism and media. — CNBC / BusinessInsider subscribers only

Hmmm, the Placentia Yorba Linda Unified school district in Orange County, CA, wants to ban "critical race theory" (not critical race theory) from AP History classes. Can you have "history" without "the past"?

A current draft of the proposed resolution states that the district “values all students and promotes equity and equality, respects diversity, celebrates the contributions of all, and encourages culturally relevant and inclusive teaching practices.” The district, the proposed resolution continues, “desires to uplift and unite students by not imposing the responsibility of historical transgressions in the past and instead will engage students of all cultures in age-appropriate critical thinking that helps students navigate the present and the future.”

— OC Register

That's not messy, that's dirty,wrinkled up nose face emoticon. Something about that chick Caroline Calloway who was the next bright young thing and then we all delighted in her comeuppance for the crime of getting too much attention (but also COME ON with the life coaching or whatever, Christ). I can't even read it, I'm so distracted (okay, I tried now and it's dreadful and unreadable). Ma'am, your apartment needs a broom. (New York mag)

Madeleine Albright's brooches. (Pins)My favorite thing about her was when she crowed like, "I am so good at flirting, I am 90." (Me, at Wonkette) Rest in peace.

SNACKS FOR DINNER SNACKS FOR DINNER! And it includes canned clams. — Food and Wine

CHEESE FOR DINNER CHEESE FOR DINNER! And it includes no pictures of charcuterie boards. (Food and Wine)

