Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Your header gif info link: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/gorilla-youth-chooses-chaos

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/5d0701ae-abaf-40ed-868d-3e6772c10331

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
Nancy Naive's avatar
Nancy Naive
1h

Rep. Mike Flood, “We do not have unlimited money.”

Let’s cut SNAP and build a Moon reactor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
197 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture