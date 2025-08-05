Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Morning, it’s tabs!

Some preening weenus from “The Real World” who’s scared of the subway is going to build a nuclear reactor on the moon for Donald Trump. That’s how far Trump is willing to go to hide what’s in the Epstein files, he’s going to blow up the moon. Or maybe this is a flawless plan and nothing will go wrong, just like with his entire economic plan. [Politico]

Hey look over there! (Epstein!) Pam Bondi is going to have a “prosecutor” (Epstein!) do “grand jury” to “RussiaGate” (Epstein!) so they can find the “real killer.” (Epstein! Epstein! Epstein!) [JoeMyGod]

Speaking of, Mark Levin is begging begging begging can we pl-pl-pl-PLEEEEEASE talk about Hillary and Barack Obama instead of Epstein PUHLEEEEEEEASE? (Epstein!) [JoeMyGod]

Also speaking of, do read Cathy Young on how only Kash Patel is stupid and disturbed enough to fall for that shit about “secret Russia files in the burn bags in the FBI janitor closet, AIYEEEEE!” Why yes, it does discuss how Kash Patel is literally a man who wrote a children’s book wherein “Wizard Kash thwarts a plot by the evil Hillary Queenton to unseat good King Donald by accusing him of ‘working with the Russionians’ to steal the throne.” Bless his heart, he probably thought God’s own angels were working through him. [Bulwark]

And speaking of Bondi, here’s a well-reported article on how Pam Bondi’s Justice Department is so full of fucking lies and bullshit that in a matter of weeks, they’ve pretty much lit on fire all the presumption of good faith and integrity the courts historically have given them. Trump’s Justice Department? The courts know they’re the bad guys. [New York Times]

That wonderful judge in Brazil just put former president Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest for violating his orders to stay the fuck off social media. Guess Brazil still isn’t intimidated by President WhinyDick’s huffing and puffing. [Guardian]

Speaking of President WhinyDick.

Well dang, when Joe Walsh puts it that way.

Now we are detaining the children of Episcopal priests. She has been released, but man, fuck Donald Trump’s Gestapo.

Did you watch your Maddow last night? OK, well, this might be hard to watch, but you might need to hear it.

On another note!

“An Overwhelmingly Republican Christian Problem” at my other place this week. Read! Subscribe! SHARE. [The Moral High Ground]

Videos, for watching! Texas state Rep. Jolanda Jones is here to kick some ass, and we love her.

By the way, the Texas House voted to issue arrest warrants for all those Democrats. Of course, they have no force in Illinois or New York, so Greg Abbott and Texas Republicans can eat entire bags of dicks. [Texas Tribune]

This woman gave GOP Rep. Mike Flood exactly what he deserved at his town hall in Nebraska. (And so many others did too, they really fucked him up.)

Amazing. Here’s more of the crowd booing and jeering.

I’d give you a recipe but I don’t have one for you, why don’t you go cry about that?

More stories when we publish them, goodbye!

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?