Yeah nah RFK Jr.’s “registry” of people with autism, and the plan to track them with all sorts of commercial data, down to their fitbits, it is five alarm fascism fire, people. (Autistic Self Advocacy Network / NPR)

Garrett Bucks on the sad manliness of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his pushups and his hate for the other. This is really good! (The White Pages)

And from that link, good lord these men.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari got in Laura Ingraham’s face Wednesday night. Good. (Greg Sargent at The New Republic)

When people accidentally drive onto Detroit’s Ambassador Bridge (Michigan has THE most terrible signage), they end up hauled up by ICE — and kept for days in windowless rooms with their US citizen children. ICE showed (doubtless frothingly livid) Rep. Rashida Tlaib they have diapers for them now, what, they’re not monsters. (NPR)

Hey guess what, Americans don’t like refusing to bring people back from El Salvador slave prison after you admit you sent them there “by accident.” (Fox News)

Trump’s war on children. They’re not sending the money “back to the states.” They’re cutting funding for everything that helps children and families. (Pro Publica)

They want to cut Head Start specifically so that poor kids’ parents will be more precarious. Can you imagine living your life as one of these ghouls? (Dr. Jessica Calarco at MSNBC)

FDA shutters food safety labs ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (CBS News)

Trump’s dinner with crypto o.O (Gizmodo)

Elon threatened to have an entire engineering team deported after the lead pointed out to him a safety problem with floor mats curling up under the brakes. Which you would think he’d want to know. (Futurism)

Trump admin lawyers fucking up their case again, this time against New York City’s congestion pricing. (NYC Streetsblog)

I desperately miss Kamala’s feral teens and Tim Walz just fucking unloading. But while I love Rep. Jasmine Crockett, I don’t see the point in making fun of people’s wheelchairs or being butch. “Dark woke” and what that means (it means be perfect like Wonkette I guess?). (Bad Faith Times)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer wants trans women to use men’s rooms, and vice versa. What the fuck happened to Labour? Jesus Christ. (Independent)

The people have spoken and it sucks to be Trump! (Status Kuo)

