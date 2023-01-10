A deep dive into how Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs beat Kari Lake's insurrectionist ass. (Rolling Stone)

Gun threats against lawmakers rose between January 2021 and October 2022. This is disturbing, yet hardly a shock. (VICE)

Can "George Santos" even legally serve in Congress? (Also Vice)

Donald Trump's locker room talk co-star Billy Bush was caught on tape demeaning women again. It's like a pattern! (Variety)

Why your gas stove is probably slowly killing you and your family. On the other hand, you can still say, "Now, we're cooking with gas!" But maybe that's just me. (Mother Jones)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin might've reportedly removed a painting of civil rights icon Barbara Johns from the governor's mansion, but Democrats are moving to put a statue of Johns in the US Capitol. (Twitter)

“Glenn Youngkin took down a portrait of Barbara Johns in the Governors mansion while we are putting up a statue of her representing Virginia in the U.S. Capitol. No matter how much he tries this Governor will not be able to erase our history.” — L. Louise Lucas (@L. Louise Lucas) 1672955411

Perhaps the greatest disappointment from the 2022 midterms is that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis easily won re-election despite his clear march toward authoritarianism. (New York Magazine)

Hey, Yale graduate student workers are unionizing! Good for them. (The Nation)

Is it even possible to imagine a Seattle without Amazon? It's worth a shot. (Seattle Times)

We enter the fourth year of this pandemic with yet another COVID variant. Madonna transformed herself less frequently during the 1980s. (The Atlantic)

That was my clever transition to this ranking of Madonna's greatest music videos. (Slant)

The faculty at Lake Superior University in Michigan has dropped a list of words and terms they believe we should all banish from our vocabulary. Apparently, "inflection point," while correct, is still no better than "infraction point," which isn't a thing. (NPR)

That was also my clever transition to ... well, just watch Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr. discuss their fabulous outfits from Glass Onion.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?