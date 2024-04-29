Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Samuel Alito et al. giving credence to “yes Trump can shoot a political opponent” and “might presidents have immunity for trying to overthrow the government” has officially driven Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern around the bend. (Slate)

Jamelle Bouie did not care for it either! (Gift link New York Times)

Can someone please get the vice president some Secret Service agents who aren’t “speaking gibberish” and fighting other Secret Service agents? (The New York Post and Dan Bongino know the problem: Women. That’s it, just women.) (SER at The Play Typer Guy)

Also SER: Trump falling asleep in court all day every day should be an actual story, and it would be if he were Joe Biden. (Play Typer Guy)

Oh no, RFK Jr. was supposed to spoil Joe Biden, but maybe he is spoiling Trump and Trump is. Oh wait, RFK Jr. also says Trump keeps asking him to be his running mate. KRISTI NOEM WILL NOT BE IGNORED, DAN. (Jay Kuo)

Joe Biden’s Howard Stern interview, just to really rub it in to the New York Times. (Sirius XM)

Joe Biden’s White House Correspondents Dinner, plus whoever else did the White House Correspondents Dinner! Looks like it might have been Colin Jost, probably, looks like. I ain’t watched that, it’s the weekend!

Yes Idaho hospitals have been having to airlift out pregnant women in crisis, Idaho AG Raul Labrador you shameless liar. (Abortion, Every Day)

Wonk pal Sarah Taber explains not all rurals are alike, and campaigning for Ag commissioner in rural northern North Carolina is doable, important, and fun! (Sarah for NC)

