I’m not really that Jewish. I could give two shits about Israel. Everybody knows Netanyahu’s an asshole.

And from that not-very-Jewish, non-zionist perspective I am telling you: If you don’t think you’re being a raging antisemite right now, the chances are you’re probably wrong.

Some time ago, a longtime Wonkette reader canceled his subscription. I never want to put people on the spot, but I did want to make sure he was fine. Oh, he was fine, he told me, but his son had redpilled him or blackpilled him, or whichever is the one annoying people use, into seeing that the Left was an antisemitic horror show. I wished him well and couldn’t argue.

There will no longer be any comments on any posts about Israel and Palestine. Because you — you in particular? just maybe, could be! — have decided it’s more important to “what about” than to just say “IT IS WRONG TO CHOP BABIES’ HEADS OFF.”

There doesn’t need to be a second part to that sentence. It is a full stop.

I guess it could be the second part of the sentence: “I am really sympathetic toward Palestine and have been angry at Israel a long time, BUT IT IS WRONG TO CHOP BABIES’ HEADS OFF.” That could work too.

Charlie Sykes at The Bulwark (linked above) has a roundup of a whole bunch of college kids acting atrociously — sickeningly — as is their American right.

And yet there is no American right to shit in my comments. Saying later that “it goes without saying” that you don’t support raping people to death when you say you support “the right to resist” does not in fact go without saying, because a whole bunch of ghouls are celebrating it right now.

Raping people to death and chopping babies’ heads off is not “resisting.” It amazes me that this needs to be said. And in no universe do I want to hear your acerbic asides about what Israel’s done to deserve it. Listen to your fucking self.

I will ban the fuck out of you if you even look at me funny, if you manage to sneak in some pro-Hamas comments in a post on which I didn’t already disallow comments.

You can take your donations and flounce; plenty of you did this week already, many of you who have been here for years and years. You’re outraged that you don’t have the right to blithely opine on the moral certitude of people actually decapitating babies, on purpose, rather than shutting your fucking mouth for a minute and not opining on the righteousness of that.

STOP IT STOP IT STOP IT STOP IT STOP IT STOP IT STOP IT. Have some fucking shame. Take a minute to ask whether your right to vent your smug opinion is in fact the most important thing about this moment. Take a look at your moral compass, because your moral compass is fucked. And then you can shake your head in disappointment at what has become of hawkish neoliberal Wonkette, which is so reactionary and anti-decolonialist in insisting chopping babies’ heads off is bad.

If you want to cancel your donation to Wonkette because I won’t let you spew that in my comments, I sit ready to help.