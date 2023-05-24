Russians Against Russia: What's up in Belgorod. (CNN)

Americans Stupid, Debt Ceiling Edition. — CNN

Oh you weren't expecting your tax refund were you? Not if we default : ) (NPR)

14th Amendment, Joe. 14th Amendment. — Gift link Washington Post

Well I got through the first sentence of this story on more women and doctors suing Texas over its abortion ban. One. (AP)More on the new plaintiffs. (ABC News)

Trump going on (criminal) trial in March. — CNBC

Clarence Thomas's billionaire benefactor and Nazi enthusiast Harlan Crow does not think Congress is the boss of him, and here's his seven page letter to prove it. (Chris Geidner at Law Dork)

What do anti-trans activists think trans people want to do in the bathroom? Trick question, the anti-trans activists don't think trans people are people. — Indignity

Meanwhile, a trans girl wasn't allowed to wear a dress to graduation and a cis girl wasn't allowed to graduate wearing pants . Under her robe. And these loser idiots like Matt Walsh think that's "freedom." (Erin in the Morning / WSAZ)

How sex ed books protect children. Let me repeat that for the strange creatures who apparently want children to be unable to tell about being sexually abused: HOW SEX ED BOOKS PROTECT CHILDREN, YOU FUCKING CREEPS. — Bookriot

Och, every facet of the case of Anthony Broadwater and Alice Sebold, and when she was made to understand she'd convicted the wrong man for her rape 40 years before, och. (New Yorker)

Like Joan Walsh at The Nation , I'm pretty sure Ron DeSantis's wife Casey is an asshole. Also like Joan Walsh at The Nation, I read Politico's actual use of "Lady Macbeth" in the profile of her being so PUSHY and ALSO PUSHY and went WTF.

All the religion your government can shove down your throat, Texas-style. — Gift link Washington Post

You're not a Republican if you're not one of these lunatic pandemic-era Republicans, as the not-them are rapidly learning. (AP)

Meet Nancy Abudu, the Southern Poverty Law Center lawyer who just got confirmed to the 11th Circuit heart eyes emoji! — SPLC

How many of "Scholaroo's" 10 happiest states are blue states? How about 10?

Shut down "Restaurant Impossible" locations? Yeah, I'll click that. (Mashed)

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, the following link gives us a small cut.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette loves you and wants you to be happy. If you want Wonkette to make payroll, send us some cash!

Want to just donate once?