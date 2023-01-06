VIVA LA REVOLUCION, the Republicans say as they line each other up against the wall. — Harold Meyerson at The American Prospect

How Ronald Reagan made the Republican Party the ungovernable bugfuck idiots they are today. (Heather Cox Richardson substack)

How could Tucker Carlson have been so wrong about the "red wave"? It's simple, he chortles, he was blinded by his "hatred" of liberals. Yes, we know. — Yahoo!

The House January 6 Select Committee made up a 41-year-old woman named Alice and had her start scrolling TikTok. It took 75 minutes before it started showing her the Nazi shit. — Rolling Stone

Republicans would have loved to be able to point to their gay MAGA friend, George Santos. But that is no longer operative. (Michael Signorile substack)

I would have gone with "because shut the fuck up is why," but the DOJ is apparently using different arguments to defend President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness. (Politico)

This is a very fucked-up story about a woman whose ex-husband killed her after a Portland bail fund bailed him out for his previous domestic violence charges, after which he attacked her multiple times before killing her. It's also shockingly dishonest. Writer Nancy Rommelmann aims at the progressive DA (who asked for high bail), aims at the bail fund, conflates the DA not charging protesterswith the judge fucking up on keeping that one guy behind bars. People who may be innocent should not languish in jail just because they're too poor to have $2000. People who are an actual danger should not be freed, whether they've got money or not. That's on judges. And they, being human, fuck up all the time. (Washington Examiner)

Popehat finally found a cancel culture, and he's absolutely right. An explanation of the "Islamophobic" art history class and why yes, it's actual factual cancel culture for real. — Substack

FTC gonna ban your noncompete clause! No more Jimmy John's making you sign a contract with a noncompete at other fast food restaurants. Yes, that's a thing that happened! No, I don't know if it's in this Vox story, I haven't read it! (Also, the FTC sued some folks! None of them were Jimmy John's though, I looked.)

Honeybee colony collapse vaccine? YES PLS. — The Guardian

South Carolina state supreme court axes the state's abortion ban ... and there's nothing SCOTUS can do about it. (Of course, the ruling's author is termed out next month for oldness, and her replacement can kibosh it.) (Ruling)

Half of Mississippi's rural hospitals could close, wonder if the Republicans in charge want to do anything about that. — Mississippi Free Press

Ghost newspapers and pink slime: They're bad actually! — The Bulwark

Cheese: It's misunderstood! (Gift link Washington Post)

Are you in love with , or in love at? — Indignity

The second picture is the island I own and live on, with my four MILLION dollar net worth. (The Atlantic)

If you're shopping from Amazon anyway, this link provides us a small share.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

And of course, we need your cash money, whenever you've got too much!

Want to just donate once?