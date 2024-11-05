Six votes in Michigan for Kamala Harris. Why, what?

Right about now is when we usually have your end of day post for you to comment under. Well, consider this that! Put all your latest hopium and anecdata down there (no, in the comments), and then come back at Polls O’Clock for livebloog, when Evan and perhaps I shall entertain you with our vast store of elegant swears!

Remember: There are more of us than there are of them, and we have spent the last three months watching the syphilitic monkey in his brain die, rot, turn to liquid, and ooze out his ears — and so has the rest of the country, including the low-information friends googling “who is running for president” in the past week … and having the AI answer “Joe Biden.”

Friends, it’s been a GOD DAMN nine years. But as always, we’ve been here through all of it, and we’ll continue to be. I could not feel any better and happier about America continuing to regain the mind it lost for a minute. I have no fears and no qualms. We’re doing it.

Have some nervous shopping to do? Why not, you love dopamine and online shopping. (Oh, that’s me?) Hit it here, at the Wonkette Bazaar.

Please hydrate. And see you at 7 eastern!

