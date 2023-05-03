Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina did a crap job cross-examining plaintiff E. Jean Carroll. (Daily Beast)And ughhhhhh Amanda Marcotte is just wondering ugghhhhhhh. (Salon)E. Jean Carroll is just fuckin credible. Trump is ... well we all already know. (Joyce Vance at MSNBC)From March, the other two Trump accusers testifying in Carroll's trial. (Law & Crime)

Old post on billionaires and psychology's "dark triad." — Psychology Today

Marcy tries to psychic up what special prosecutor Jack Smith might be trying to nail down, indictment-of-the-former-president-wise. She goes, as she is wont to do, into granular detail. (Emptywheel)

Three in four Republicans love love love old Trumpty Dumpty. The other quarter thinks he's exhausting. — CBS News

Democrats' SECRET PLAN to raise the debt limit. (It's a discharge petition.) — Axios

Cool cool, they're coming after no-fault divorce. (Rolling Stone)

Can we out-organize voter suppression? Nah. — Democracy Docket

Texas Lege passes bill to let Greg Abbott overturn Harris County (Houston) elections any time he wants. I love it when they write laws that only apply to one person, place, company, or county. (Houston Chronicle)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott thinks his little busing-migrants stunts are adorable, hilarious, because he is a piece of shit. (Talking Points Memo)

Oh, so that's why my son and all his coworkers got laid off yesterday. What kind of fucking idiots would racially harass a Black person in Detroit?? TWICE??? Oh sweet, their commenters are racist too. (Free Press)

Six years ago Vice was valued at $5.7 BILLION AMERICAN DOLLARS. It's going bankrupt. Just what the fuck? — Axios

Pornhub hitting Utah where it hurts. (Vice)

Writers Guild of America strike sexplained! (Vox / Variety)

"Godfather of AI" thinks erm, well, uh, come to think of it, FUCK THAT NOISE. — MIT Technology Review

HERE HAVE SOME FICTION! (I totally knew it. Did you totally know it? Oh right it was sort of in the headline. But it's good.) (Clarke's World)

Hola, Sao Miguel! (Travel and Leisure)

