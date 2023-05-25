Hahahahaha the Republicans did the same thing to the "Gephardt Rule" (requiring a continuing resolution raising the debt limit ceiling every time Congress passed a budget) they do to the Blue Slip process: repeal it and/or institute it depending on whether they can use it against a Democratic president or not. Don't we have fun! David Dayen says codify that shit and stop sending the hostage back into the basement. (The American Prospect)

Kevin can fuck himself.

“AOC: I want to reiterate one point. The reason why anyone is asking anyone on this stage about what we would vote for is because Kevin McCarthy needs our votes. Because Kevin McCarthy doesn't have the votes…” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1684955724

Oooh Texas escandalo! Tell us about all the salty bitches, (gift link) New York Times!

The barely concealed disdain brewing for months among top Republicans in Texas burst into public view this week when the attorney general, Ken Paxton, who is under indictment, accused the speaker of the Texas House of performing his duties while drunk and called for the speaker’s resignation.

It just feels good, doesn't it? Meanwhile and more detailed and also more local, the Texas House lays it all out about Paxton. (Texas Tribune)

Michigan has a red flag law now. Thanks Big Gretch! (CNN)

Divorce in American history and why the Right wants women to not be allowed to FLEE! FLEE! — CNN

Peace be upon Tina Turner.

www.youtube.com

Lottery crime, go to jail! My favorite part is where they made up fake gambling losses so they wouldn't have to pay taxes on their free crime money. (CNN)

Finland ends homelessness with this one weird trick! It is "giving homeless people homes." (From 2020.) — Scoop

Pickleball courts are taking over Bed Bath & Beyonds. (Curbed) Which puts me in mind of the BEYOOTIFUL Ken Layne book Dignitywhich I recall as a book about turning malls into housing, but it was probably a lot more than that. (Wonkette cut link)

Waaaaiiiit a minute, you're telling me corporations might have been price-gouging on food bills???? (Civil Eats)

No Dan, I did not know that female hyenas have eight-inch clitorii that get erect. — Savage Lovecast

Benjamin Lay: Possibly the most radical person on the planet, of his time. Love him with me! Also, the parallels with Smedley Butler are striking, no? (Verso)

Okay, Italian prince, I will look at your '70s Lake Geneva castle. I like the dining room with the green carpet that grows up the table like the alien plant in "Tales From the Crypt." (Elle Decor)

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, the following link gives Wonkette a small cut of whatever you buy during that browser session.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette loves you and wants you to be happy. Please keep us paying our writers, if you are able!

Want to just donate once?