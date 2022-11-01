Rightwingers had some wildly implausible and downright repulsive theories about the man who attacked (and hospitalized) Paul Pelosi. For instance, he didn't want to assassinate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He was just there to hook up with her husband, who'd willingly let him inside the house. How else could he have pierced their security?

Not only are these people devoid of human decency, they didn't bother to check in with the suspect to get their conspiracies straight. David Wayne DePape has debunked all that bullshit himself in a Mirandized interview with the San Francisco PD.

PREVIOUSLY:

Right Wing Rhetoric And Conspiracies Almost Killed Paul And Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Will Be Fine After G*ddamn F*cking HAMMER Attack, Fox News Will Not

So here's what we know, straight from the mouth of madness: DePape broke into Pelosi's house through a glass door, which he said "was a difficult task that required the use of a hammer." His stated intent all along was to capture and torture Speaker Pelosi. And, yes, we do mean torture.

DePape considered Speaker Pelosi the "leader of the pack" of lies that the Democratic Party tells, so he planned to hold the speaker hostage and interrogate her, rigged Salem witch trial-style: If she told him the "truth," he'd let her go but if she "lied," he was going to "break her kneecaps." This walking trail of cat sick believed that when Speaker Pelosi was wheeled onto the House floor with her broken kneecaps, it would serve as a "message" to other Democratic members of Congress. We don’t support gangland violence in general, but it's still important to stress that Nancy Pelosi is 82. The average person couldn’t make it through T he Godfather or Goodfellas if all the victims were 82 years old. DePape also planned to use Pelosi as bait for another unnamed individual.

Paul Pelosi — now the star of twisted rightwing Internet memes — was asleep when DePape entered the Pelosis' bedroom and demanded to see "Nancy." When Pelosi told him his wife wasn't at home and wouldn't be back for several days, DePape said he'd wait. This might seem like a wacky 1990s comedy starring Bill Murray and Richard Dreyfuss — Waiting For Nancy — but in reality, it’s a terrifying home invasion.

DePape was apparently tired from lugging a backpack around, so he told Pelosi he wanted to tie him up so he could get some sleep. That's when he pulled out some twist ties he'd brought with him (along with tape and rope).

Paul Pelosi was somehow able to get into the bathroom and call 911. Despite online rumors, Paul Pelosi didn't refer to DePape as his "friend" over the phone. He didn't know the guy. The hammer also wasn't one of Paul Pelosi's secret gay sex fight hammers. DePape brought it with him. According to the FBI's account of the 911 call, "Pelosi stated words to the effect of there is a male in the home and that the male is going to wait for Pelosi’s wife. Pelosi further conveyed that he does not know who the male is. The male said his name is David."

Fortunately, DePape didn't kill Pelosi once he knew he'd called 911. He didn't run because — in his personally grandiose verbiage — "much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender."

The police response at the scene was a little weird. From the criminal complaint:

DePape stated that they went downstairs to the front door. The police arrived and knocked on the door, and Pelosi ran over and opened it.



At this point in the interview, DePape repeated that DePape did not plan to surrender and that he would go “through” Pelosi. DePape stated that he pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and swung the hammer towards Pelosi. DePape explained that Pelosi’s actions resulted in Pelosi “taking the punishment instead.”

Paul Pelosi was injured after the police arrived. Apparently, the cops saw DePape and Pelosi struggling over a hammer and were unclear what was happening. They asked them what was going on and DePape said everything was good. Maybe he's an especially persuasive deranged person. The cops told both Pelosi and DePape to let go of the hammer, which is when DePape seized the weapon and struck Pelosi in the head. We remain hopeful that this wasn't a fatal injury, but Pelosi is still in the ICU.

DePape is facing multiple state and federal charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment, and threatening the life or serious bodily harm to a public official. It's however still legal and apparently politically expedient to willingly spread sick rumors about this gruesome attack.

[ CBS News / Washington Post ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?