Right-wingers continue escalating their horrific war against trans people. (New York Times)

Since far-right social media activists began attacking Boston Children’s Hospital over the summer for providing care for transgender children, the hospital has received repeated bomb threats . Doctors across the country who do similar work have been harassed. The Justice Department charged a Texas man this month with threatening a Boston doctor; it also recently charged at least two others with threatening anti-gay or anti-transgender attacks.



Twelve times as many anti-L.G.B.T.Q. incidents have been documented this year as in 2020, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, which tracks political violence.

Millennials are somehow taking the rap for people sleeping without top sheets. I recently returned from Europe, so I call all kinds of bullshit. This has been a thing over there for a while. I personally oppose it, but I don't blame the younger generation. (Wall Street Journal)

It’s the end of the runway for the 747. (NPR)

Germany is considering legalizing weed. Hamburg already reminds me of Amsterdam. (The Daily Beast)

Let's hear from Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who — unlike the attention-grabbing Kyrsten Sinema — was the true force behind the Protect Marriage Act's passage. (Vox)

Don’t mess around with wild animals. Your ass ain’t Snow White. (Twitter)

“She thought she was a Disney princess LMFAOOOO” — Mesh🇧🇧 (@Mesh🇧🇧) 1670809223

Timothy Noah dances on the grave holding the Iowa Caucus’s relevance. (The New Republic)

Here's who actually owns self-proclaimed "independent" Kyrsten Sinema. (The Nation)

Portland, Oregon's prize Mayor Ted Wheeler wants to forcibly commit more mentally ill people. However, he has no humane place to put them. (Willamette Week)

Yes, Catch Me If You Can is also a Christmas movie. Of course, I consider The Secret of My Successa Christmas movie because I watched it on Christmas Eve 1989. Good times. (Vulture)

A film you’ve never seen has just replaced Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo as the British Film Institute's "greatest film of all time." I don't like "greatest" lists, anyway. Vertigoremains one of my personal favorites and the film that made me love San Francisco. (San Francisco Chronicle)

"Frosty the Snowman" is a weird song.

