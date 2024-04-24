Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Colleges’ impossible job more impossible, Israel protests edition. (AP)

Two, one-two, good-governments from the indispensable More Perfect Union: The Biden administration just banned no-overtime salaries if you make under $58,000 a year; and Lina Khan’s FTC just banned noncompetes. Fuck you, Jimmy John!

Biden admin sets minimum staffing standards for nursing homes. I’m sure this is terrible, for reason. (AARP)

UFW’s comms teams being amaaaaazing again. Which one-minute documentary shall we watch first? I vote this one.

Republican women think their party is too extreme on abortion. I wonder if any of them will do something about it, like not vote for them. (Abortion, Every Day)

Is this from last week? Sure is! Does that make it too old to tab? No such thing! Jamison Foser on the New York Times’s almost breathtaking dishonesty, Christopher Rufo and that NPR lady edition. You’ll for sure want to read. (Finding Gravity)

By the way, NPR’s Steve Inskeep has thoughts on that Uri Berliner douche who fired himself from NPR last week after they declined to do it for him; they are not complimentary thoughts! (Inskeep)

And then Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple just took that Berliner chump apaaaaart. (I disagree with Wemple on whether the Russia Russia Russia investigation was properly predicated, but it’s sort of a sidenote here and doesn’t make too much nevermind.) (Gift link Washington Post daaaamn)

How do we keep climate change from supercharging insurance prices and inflation? Uhhhhhh! (Daily Kos)

Will Saletan won a Webby for his look at how Lindsey Graham became the Patient Zero of Trump infections. I never did read it because it’s 112 pages, but maybe I will now! It could happen! (Printable PDF at The Bulwark)

Warning: NUMBERS AHEAD! How a New Jersey LLC legally rigged the Texas Lotto. It only costs $28 million to play! (Houston Chronicle)

No, weirdo commenters at the original site blaming the guy: Going into the store and asking if your plan will cover you means you have done your due diligence, and you are weird jerks! God, people love to blame Whoever Isn’t The Gigantic Corporation. (Fodor’s)

