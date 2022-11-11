Judd Legum has a very SHOCKING TAKE which will SHOCK YOU: Is political media ... bad???? (Popular Info)

Is the Republican operative who runs Trafalgar good at polling? Hahahaha WHOOPS! — Slate

Congratulations, Mitch McConnell, you played yourself. How Mitch, McCarthy, and Rupert Murdoch could have rid themselves of that meddlesome priest a hell of a long time ago, but they're craven cowards what got no balls. (Bulwark)

This week at the Supreme Court, it's Brackeen v. Haaland , and good lord Supreme Court, I know "the domestic supply of infants" is always on your mind, but you're gonna have to not give the Native American babies away. — Vox

I didn't get very far into this CNN story on the 911 tapes from inside the Uvalde classroom, shattering any last lie that the cops didn't know live children were trapped in that fucking room. Maybe you'll get farther. Maybe you'll skip this tab completely. Okay, I finished reading it. Uvalde grownups voted for Greg Abbott on Tuesday. I just don't even know what to say. (CNN)

A brief explainer of the crypto ... thing ... that is bad this week, along with the plaintive query of why Democrats are still in thrall to these dicks. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, ma'am, I believe David Dayen is talking to you. — The American Prospect

And a longer, not brief explainer of the crypto ... thing. (Business Insider)

LA Times has a hard paywall and no gift links, but if you've already got a subscription, read about the lunatics in Shasta County, who seem, thankfully, to be on the wane.

Reading that Houston's Lina Hidalgo was reelected county judge (like a mayor kinda?) by the skin of her pretty teeth and lol um what?

In the leadup to November, Republicans initiated a state investigation into alleged “defunding” of law enforcement—which is now a punishable offense under Texas law—via a proposed county budget that increased funding for police.

"Which is now a punishable offense under Texas law." Well okeydokey then, American Prospect.

Relevant (really!) is Amanda Marcotte on why all the journalists are so busy gawking at Elon Musk: It's the hollowing out of institutions, the double-speaking fascism (like the "freedom" and "local control" Republicans are always on about turning into "now a punishable offense under Texas law"), the power-grasping of all these madmen, and it's funnier when he does it than when they do. (Salon)

Also: Damn, Twitter lawyer who presumably won't be Twitter lawyer much longer has a set of ovaries on her or him. — The Verge

And a different Twitter lawyer explains WTF that actually means. (Twitter)

Heeey, are you signed up for our newsletter? Shy writes it ... some days ... and it is free and it will remind you to read us. You can sign up! (And good lord no, you don't have to tick all the tick boxes, just throw that name and email in. We don't do anything with it except newsletter you, barely!)

Dems in Disarray After Failing at Losing



Some people can't do anything right. Pollsters had big expectations for Democrats on Tuesday, predicting near historic losses, but even with all the stars aligned, the party failed to live up to the hype. At this point, it is not even clear that they managed to lose a single chamber of congress, let alone both. This failure to fail is a slap in the face to the long-standing American tradition of saying "fuck you" to the party that holds the White House. Why do American voters hate America?



I sure do love my husband : ) Also!

How Wonkette Turned Michigan Blue



Weird that Wonkette moves to Detroit, and the whole state goes crazy electing Democrats.



Michigan Unf*cks Its Maps And Democracy Happens



It's just TRUE!

Learn KFC's lesson: Don't use a bot to advertise your cheesy chicken set to all holidays in a calendar, lest you offer people cheesy chicken for Kristallnacht. (BBC)

12 Best Restaurants in Quebec City? Don't mind if I do! And Quebecois Wonkers, where shall we host you for drinks on Sunday, Nov. 27? (My goodness, that's just two weeks from now!) Please email rebecca at wonkette dot com with your suggestions, pourquois non?!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

You love Wonkette! US TOO! Keep us going forever please, if you are able!

Want to just donate once?