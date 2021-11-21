Welcome to November's final Wonkette live chat. We're taking the next week off to watch "Mystery Science Theater 3000" marathons. Well, that's what I'm doing. Robyn might have more normal plans.

Since I know you asked, my two plays at Cafe Nordo — Feast of the Queens and Down the Rabbit Hole — are playing like a dream. Alas, our marvelous Red Queen (Rebecca Cort) leaves us after this weekend to wow Seattle audiences at the Fifth Avenue Theatre's production of Beauty and the Beast. I'll miss her terribly. She's wicked talented and breathes magnificent life into our fearsome Red Queen.

Fortunately, Rebecca's replacement is the fabulous Megan Huynh, who'll terrorize Alice and the White Queen in whole new ways. Audiences really enjoy the Red Queen and sometimes chant her name at the end of a performance. That's because Americans prefer the bad guys, which is my clever segue back to politics.

Join Robyn and me at 12: 30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET as we discuss the past crazy week or just share our favorite Thanksgiving recipes. Anything could happen.

Jacquelyn Miedema as the White Queen in 'Curiouser and Curiouser: The Feast of the Queens"/Image by Shane Regan www.youtube.com

