User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Thanks Cakes! I love spanakopita and I could make this, as soon as the temps are not in the 90's and I can use the oven without melting.

1 reply
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
3h

OT

I have had a bit of a stressful weekend. Mum was taken into hospital on Thursday, she had fainted. It was all ok. Then she started bruising, heavily- her legs were like aubergines- and getting sores.

Then they found an anyeurism.

So.

We were waiting for news, details, surgery.

On top of that the hospital didn't allow much internet so I wasn't able to call her.

Anyway.

She's just been seen, treated, and is doing fine.

So I'm on the piss.

20 replies
497 more comments...

