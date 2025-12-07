Wonkette

I do love a great sticky toffee pudding!

I posted this kinda late yesterday, but Caeks and Daniel might find this fun. Daniel, I know you teach kids for a living, but it's volunteering for me.

I certainly learned something today.

I'm helping a kid get set up with sketch, which is a nifty drag and drop programming thing. We need a parent or guardian there, because it needs email verification, and the kids are too young to have their own. We get through that and the kid next to her looks at me and whispers something. I can't hear what she's saying. So I say I'm a bit deaf and could she repeat it.

"Hot chocolate" - aha, she's glommed on to the fact that there's hot chocolate available. She's only seven. So of course I help and we go into the kitchen and get her sorted with some (good stuff too, Ghirardelli) but she also wants reddi-whip. So I find the can and she immediately sprays me with it and it's empty. Sad small child.

I get a coffee about five minutes later and find a new reddi-whip in the fridge. So I wander back in and show her so she bolts over to my desk and gets this spray stuff. The next thing I know I'm surrounded by small children like some kind of reddi-whip santa. The stuff is going everywhere. It's on me, it's on them, it's on the computer I'm using, it's on the desk - absolute chaos. I was just laughing. So once the vultures are satisfied, I clean up and think I'm gonna get some peace for a few minutes.

Welp, what I learned is, you don't hop up a load of kids on massive sugar bombs when they're trying to learn how to code. It hits them about fifteen minutes later when they're supposed to be learning this conceptual leap in programming but they can't concentrate worth shit, so for the next hour I'm going round helping these amped up nippers fix their shiz.

Lesson learned.

When I was a kid for five years Dad couldn't work due to his right arm being crushed in an industrial accident. He had to have multiple surgeries to repair it.

We lived on Dad's Social Security disability check and Mom went to work as a bookkeeper for GC Murphy's 5 & 10. Mom's paycheck and Dad's check was barely enough to keep us going so Christmas and New Years were penny-pinching.

Christmas dinner for us was 2 cans of La Choy or Chun King Chow Mein and two cans of the crispy noodles. Sure filled the tummy. New year's Mom bought 2 boxes of Chef Boyardee Spaghetti Dinners--one with meat and one with mushroom sauce. She made coleslaw on the side. Both of those dinners were around $2-3. But they got us thru hard times until Dad was able to get back on his feet and work thanks to successful surgeries.

