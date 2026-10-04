Wonkette

Wonkette

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
5h

You all know I resort to shortcuts on occasion, I'm certainly not going to discourage anyone from doing the same. As far as I'm concerned, if a boxed cake mix introduces someone to the joy of baking then that's great, they can learn new skills as they flow in confidence.

For myself, I like to make the complex stuff from scratch at least once, just so that I know how to do it, from then on I'll use the shortcut unless I know I've got the time and energy to do it the long way.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
6h

I ate something yesterday that fucked up my stomach, I had a terrible night and morning. Just now having some tea and toast. But even with a messed up tummy the cannoli look amazing.

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