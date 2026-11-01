Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3hEdited

This looks so good, I must give it a try.

Reminds me of the big soft pretzels you can buy from food carts back in NYC. With mustard.

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Babe Paley's avatar
Babe Paley
3h

Oh, Cakes!

I cannot bake at all, but you have no idea how much I look forward to your posts!

It’s like spending a bit of time with the most lovely friend. You could write anything and I would feel happy and cozy.

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