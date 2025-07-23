Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Hello hello friends, neighbors, and countrymen! We are home from our wonderful trip to the San Juan Islands and Seattle, and somebody DIED on our PLANE. I am very very tired. I might tell you all about it tomorrow, which is, due to the vagaries of the space time continuum, today! In the meantime, let’s look at all the news I did not read over the past 10 days!

Hey wait a minute, did you guys hear that Trump and this Jeffrey Epstein character might have known each other??? (CNN)

What would it look like if some shadowy Elites were covering up their crimes? Maybe a little something like this! (Brian Beutler)

Dick Durbin has some questions for Pam Bondi, he’s gonna put em in MLA outline format so she won’t miss any. (Durbin Senate)

Noah Berlatsky on why the New York Times seems to have forgotten about all Donald Trump’s sexual assaults? It was kind of a big deal, you’d think they’d remember! (Everything Is Terrible)

The conservative project is inherently pedophilic. This is simply true. (Liberal Currents) Don’t forget the Al Capone Theory of Sexual Harassment! (Hypatia)

So tired. Let’s have a Lucinda break!

Trump’s legal stuff this week: Popehat transcribes the podcast so we don’t have to listen! (Google doc)

Here’s some crazy shit we didn’t cover last week about putting Adam Schiff in prison for “mortgage.” (The New Republic)

Democrats’ political messaging needs to be like Tabs: Just a bunch of opinions about random shit, thrown at a wall, because none of us has an attention span any more, NOT EVEN ME. (No More Mister Nice Blog)

Hey, should we make it legal for employers to let their workers die? Okay cool! (AP)

Hey, should Kristi Noem just let everybody die while she affirmatively stops the government from doing jack shit? FEMA search and rescue chief says fuck that noise, he’s out. (CNN)

LOL at “You eat jar sauce,” fuckin OUCH. Mamdani fans tell Italian protesters to get the fuck over Christopher Columbus already. Treat yourself to this article, it’s great! (NY Groove)

My god, the New York Times should feel even worse about its Zohran Mamdani “scoop” (where he used affirmative action to NOT GET INTO COLLEGE) than it already did should have. (The Verge)

Matt Taibbi LOLOLOL fuck that ridiculous guy :) (The Banter)

I too also am happy for petty David Letterman! (Brian Grubb)

Hey you guys wanna see some Anacortes and Seattle WONKMEET? OKAY!

We got one coming up in CLEVELAND with me, Shy, and Cleveland’s newest resident, Ziggy Wiggy! Aug. 16, 1 p.m. at the Boss Dog Brewing Company, 2179 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, OH 44118. I’m buying!

And one thrown by your friends Thalia and MeNotSure in ATLANTA, Saturday, July 26, 5-8 p.m. at Reformation Brewery. Please email Thalia at realistic.caregiving@gmail.com to RSVP.

