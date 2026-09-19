Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Now I need to start bringing cat food to Forest Hill Park when I go out to feed Gimothy the Goose. And yes if the kitty seems interested I would bring her home. That’s if she is still in the same place when I return tomorrow.

Seems fairly young and healthy.

She is very sweet, meowing at me, doing the flop, making biscuits in the grass and purring. She even let met scritch her behind her ear. She ran into the bushes when a couple of noisy people walked by on the path.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-341118732?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
6h

Mark Carney: “I would now like to inform you that the teleprompter has ceased to function. Unlike a certain world leader, I do not view this as a conspiracy.”

https://bsky.app/profile/nothoodlum.bsky.social/post/3mvvfesezvk2k

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