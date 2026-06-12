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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
41m

For the best chance of making it happen, make sure you have jumped your voter suppression hoops NOW or ASAP. Make sure your registration is ACTIVE. And please, please, do not wait till the last minute. Vote early if at all possible. Numerous voter suppression tactics are designed by Republicans to disenfranchise people who vote on Election Day.

And remember, your vote is powerful! If it weren't, Republicans wouldn't work so hard to prevent you from doing it!

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
44m

Once America sees the UFC/CTE event this Sunday, all these numbers are going to surge GOP. It's just science.

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