Alaska Senate candidate Mary Peltola, screengrab from campaign ad

The other day on Bluesky, we said this in response to the results in Maine, for any people who are not happy about what happened there:

And we stand by that, because of course we do. Graham Platner needs to win there, because Susan Collins needs to lose. Period. (And if you’re happy about Platner, be happy!)

But oh boy, big election forecasting news from Larry Sabato and his Crystal Ball, specifically regarding some of those races we mentioned in our non-Twitter tweet.

Mary Peltola is running to beat and replace Republican Dan Sullivan in the Senate, and Sabato has moved that race from “Leans Republican” to “Toss-up.” In Alaska!

Sherrod Brown is running to beat and replace Republican Jon Husted, who was appointed to the couchfucker’s seat after he became vice president. This would put Sherrod back in the Senate. And Sabato has moved that race from “Leans Republican” to “Toss-up.” In Ohio!

And in North Carolina, the swingy swing state that looks like it might finally be completing its conversion into a blue state, Sabato has moved former governor Roy Cooper’s quest for the seat being vacated by Republican Thom Tillis from “Toss-up” to “Leans Democratic.”

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The magic number here, as you know, is 51, because a 50-50 tie would still give couchfucker the tiebreaking vote. Right now, the lineup is 53-47, Republicans. If you are mathing the math, that means Dems have to net four seats. And by the logic of that non-Twitter tweet above, it would be even better if we could net like five or six. (John Fetterman is still there, and he blows a bag of cat dicks. Rendering him less powerful would be a real bonus!)

Right now the Crystal Ball has four toss-ups, total, including the two new ones. The others are Michigan, the seat currently held by Democrat Gary Peters, where the Democratic primary hasn’t happened yet, but progressive favorite Abdul El-Sayed appears to be surging toward the nomination. He just got the coveted United Auto Workers endorsement. The other one is Maine, which you’ll note Larry did not move upon Tuesday’s results. You can read Sabato’s full analyses on those races here, but here’s a taste of what he has to say about the dynamic in Maine:

Collins may be more beatable than ever: Her own favorability is weak, and she’s only tied with Platner in her own recently released internal polling. Additionally, this being a midterm year as opposed to a presidential one also likely makes her job harder, as it is probably the case that the presidential race itself provided a release valve for those who disliked Trump to vote against him in 2020 but also split their tickets in favor of Collins. There’s no such release valve this year. But Platner’s problems may just be too much for the cross-pressured voters who have backed Collins in the past even as they vote Democratic in other races.

And the two “lean Republican” races? Iowa and Talarico in Texas.

We often are concerned during election cycles about pie-in-the-sky races where a flashy race ends up eating all the resources, even if it’s not mathematically likely to get over the finish line. This year, though? More than ever before, Donald Trump is the most hated, mocked, loathed man on the planet, he has absolutely ruined the economy, he started and the immediately lost yet another forever war in Iran, and oh by the way, everybody is still pretty disgusted by his regime’s cover-up of his best dead pedophile best friend Jeffrey Epstein’s child rape files.

Plus people really hate dictators and wannabe dictators. So there’s that.

Watching the Republican Party’s turbocharged crusade to steal voting rights and rig elections this year, if they are that panicked, that should tell you something about what is and is not “mathematically likely.”

Support every Democratic candidate. Look up their websites, give money, volunteer, phonebank, do whatever they need.

Let’s beat the fucking shit out of these fascists.

WITH VOTES.

[Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball]

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