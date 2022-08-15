Been wondering how on earth John Solomon and Kash Patel fit into the "Trump's purloined mementos and also nuclear secrets" saga? So had I! Thanks Marcy! (Emptywheel)

Donald Trump's OJ Defense. — The Bulwark

No Obama didn't take classified documents, you fucking idiot, he transferred his presidential documents to the National Archives just like he was supposed to. (Insider)

The most significant climate bill in US history: The Inflation Reduction Act! — Grist

As noted by Krugman, the Inflation Reduction Act we just fiiiinally passed looks an awful lot like Al Gore's proposal from the year 2000. (New York Times gift link)

Households earning less than $400,000 "will likely see the chance of an audit decline," Treasury said in a statement. "Instead, new funding will crack down on tax evaders among the wealthy and large corporations, invest in technology upgrades that help taxpayers, and hire more customer support staff to prevent backlogs."

It's the Gavin Newsom/Gretchen Whitmer nuclear arms race to be the best governor of blue state awesomeness AGAIN! Gavin: Will be providing free meals to everyCalifornia student at school, even though Dennis Prager said (oooold Wonkette. By me!)there's no such thing as a hungry child, and if there were, fuck them. (Good Morning America)Gretchen: Has a bipartisan agreement with her Republican Lege to get free or low-cost childcare to 40 percent of Michigan families with kids! (WWMT) I just love those two! KEEP NUCLEAR ARMSING!

Democrats: Bustin' makes us feel good! (The American Prospect)

Librarian re: disgusting stalkers defaming her with pedo allegations: She's not going to take it. (NBC News)

Waaaait a minute, these $120,000 QAnon TVs don't cure cancer? That can't be right, we better ask the space ships. — Daily Beast

These Tik-Tok cleaning hacks do look stupid, good thing I'm not on Tik-Tok to see them! (Better Homes & Gardens)

